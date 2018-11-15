Veterans remembered in Interlakes

Retired Air Force Chief Warrant Officer and War Veteran, Harv Allen gives the opening remarks. Diana Forster photos.

In glorious sunshine, some 50 residents from as far as Fawn Lake and Horse Lake attended Mountain Spruce’s Remembrance Day Ceremony on Nov. 11.

War veteran and Ret’d Air Force Chief Warrant Officer Harv Allen gave excellent and comprehensive opening remarks, followed by a reading of Lt. Col John McCrae’s beautiful “In Flanders Fields.”

After the Last Post and flag-raising by Dori Dennison, his father, 96-year-old Tom Dennison, War Veteran and Ret’d Air Force Leading Aircraft laid the wreath before backing slowly away and saluting.

The reverent and emotional ceremony concluded with the Commitment to Remember and “Amazing Grace.”

