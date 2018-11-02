The 100 Mile Lions’ biggest fundraiser of the year returns

Here’s hoping you’ve already got your ticket for the annual 100 Mile Lions Club Dinner & Auction this weekend.

They have been selling like hot cakes.

The Lions’ biggest fundraising event of the year returns on Saturday, Nov. 3, bringing food, friendship, games, raffles and prizes, prizes, prizes to the 100 Mile Community Hall.

“The way the community comes together and supports us, it’s just awesome to see,” said Diane Collens.

Collens, who serves as both club treasurer and membership coordinator, said the club has been holding the auction since before she became a Lion. It used to be run over the phone.

“Years ago, what they did is people phoned in bids.”

When their phone service provider went on strike her first year with the club, she said they turned it into a dinner and auction.

This also eliminated the weeks of post-auction legwork, picking up money and delivering prizes. The club has never looked back.

“It’s just a wonderful evening,” said Collens.

The evening’s agenda is packed with bucket draws, a 50/50 draw, a silent auction, Pick of the Pride, Heads and Tails, Left Right Across, door prizes and more.

In Pick of the Pride, players can purchase a playing card from a standard deck for $20.

The winner gets the ultimate prize of choosing their favourite item from the auction and taking it home, no questions asked.

The Heads and Tails game involves paid participants placing their hands on their head or their tail (bottom).

The crowd is gradually thinned out every time the designated Lion flips a coin. The last person standing wins a prize.

For Left Right Across, each table is given one present. A Lion reads a story aloud and whenever the words left, right or across are spoken, the present must be passed in that direction.

The lucky hands holding the present at the story’s end keep it for good.

Lion member Ron Graves will be the evening’s master of ceremonies. He’ll also be running the live auction.

“It’s really quite an experience,” he said about the evening as a whole. “There’s quite a bit of activity going on.”

Aside from what organizers have planned for the evening, Graves said it’s a great opportunity for people to visit with friends.

He said he’s hopeful for the same great crowd and open wallets.

“If it’s anything like the past, it will be a very successful evening.”

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. and the auction is at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased for $25 from Whimsey Gifts, LifeCycle Financial or from any 100 Mile Lions member.

The 100 Mile Lions would like to thank the 100 Mile House community for all of its support.

Every penny raised by the 100 Mile Lions Club stays inside the community. Funds are donated to the South Cariboo Health Foundation, the soccer team, local Girl Guides and Big Brothers/Big Sisters, and Lake of the Trees Bible Camp, along with many more community groups and causes.

The club donated heavily to the waterpark project that was completed this past summer.

Should you wish to become a Lion, you may contact Collens at 250-395-3434 or Graves at 250-395-4472. The club is always looking for new members.

