The 100 Mile Lions’ biggest fundraiser of the year returns

Here’s hoping you’ve already got your ticket for the annual 100 Mile Lions Club Dinner & Auction this weekend.

They have been selling like hot cakes.

The Lions’ biggest fundraising event of the year returns on Saturday, Nov. 3, bringing food, friendship, games, raffles and prizes, prizes, prizes to the 100 Mile Community Hall.

“The way the community comes together and supports us, it’s just awesome to see,” said Diane Collens.

Collens, who serves as both club treasurer and membership coordinator, said the club has been holding the auction since before she became a Lion. It used to be run over the phone.

“Years ago, what they did is people phoned in bids.”

When their phone service provider went on strike her first year with the club, she said they turned it into a dinner and auction.

This also eliminated the weeks of post-auction legwork, picking up money and delivering prizes. The club has never looked back.

“It’s just a wonderful evening,” said Collens.

RELATED: Special visit and high praise for 100 Mile House Lions Club

The evening’s agenda is packed with bucket draws, a 50/50 draw, a silent auction, Pick of the Pride, Heads and Tails, Left Right Across, door prizes and more.

In Pick of the Pride, players can purchase a playing card from a standard deck for $20.

The winner gets the ultimate prize of choosing their favourite item from the auction and taking it home, no questions asked.

The Heads and Tails game involves paid participants placing their hands on their head or their tail (bottom).

The crowd is gradually thinned out every time the designated Lion flips a coin. The last person standing wins a prize.

For Left Right Across, each table is given one present. A Lion reads a story aloud and whenever the words left, right or across are spoken, the present must be passed in that direction.

The lucky hands holding the present at the story’s end keep it for good.

Lion member Ron Graves will be the evening’s master of ceremonies. He’ll also be running the live auction.

“It’s really quite an experience,” he said about the evening as a whole. “There’s quite a bit of activity going on.”

Aside from what organizers have planned for the evening, Graves said it’s a great opportunity for people to visit with friends.

He said he’s hopeful for the same great crowd and open wallets.

“If it’s anything like the past, it will be a very successful evening.”

RELATED: The Forest Grove 94 Lions Club will stay open

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. and the auction is at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased for $25 from Whimsey Gifts, LifeCycle Financial or from any 100 Mile Lions member.

The 100 Mile Lions would like to thank the 100 Mile House community for all of its support.

Every penny raised by the 100 Mile Lions Club stays inside the community. Funds are donated to the South Cariboo Health Foundation, the soccer team, local Girl Guides and Big Brothers/Big Sisters, and Lake of the Trees Bible Camp, along with many more community groups and causes.

The club donated heavily to the waterpark project that was completed this past summer.

Should you wish to become a Lion, you may contact Collens at 250-395-3434 or Graves at 250-395-4472. The club is always looking for new members.

beth.audet@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Moms Gone Wild thrill Canucks crowd

Just Posted

The 100 Mile Lions’ biggest fundraiser of the year returns

Here’s hoping you’ve already got your ticket for the annual 100 Mile… Continue reading

Turn your clocks back: Daylight Saving time ends Sunday

Don’t forget to turn back your clock, change your batteries

The 100 Mile House Wranglers won 5-0 but discipline remains an issue

More than ice time is on the line for players taking bad penalties

First poppy pinned in 100 Mile House

This is mayor Mitch Campsall’s 11th year receiving the first poppy of the season

100 Mile House Post Office presents local first responders with plaques

‘We just wanted to make sure that we recognize them’

The different meanings behind organic labels

Prices for organic foods are generally higher than those that don’t sport an organic label

JGC Fluor gets go-ahead to start construction on LNG Canada

Notice to Proceed issued on Tuesday, October 30

Protesters delay debate involving ex-Trump strategist Steve Bannon

Police intervened in Toronto as chanting protesters delayedthe start of a debate featuring Steve Bannon

Teacher shortage leaves B.C. French immersion class learning in English

Concerned parents seek to speak to school board, advocate for solutions for teacher shortage

The cost of Calgary hosting the 2026 Winter Games

A breakdown on the cost of the games should the city win

Asylum seekers will wait up to two years for refugee claims to be processed

The Immigration and Refugee Board says wait times are currently at 21 months

Trial of Toronto woman in fatal stabbing hears of her mental illness

Rohinie Bisesar pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder

Cariboo company building second net-zero energy home in Northern B.C.

Quesnel’s Icon Homes is working to determine best methods for building in the north

DNA confirms couple died in B.C. plane crash

The plane was en-route from Penticton to Edmonton in November 2017 with two people onboard when it went missing

Most Read