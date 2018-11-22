Talk to the artists behind South Cariboo wood art

Several local artists will be on hand to meet with visitors and discuss their crafts at an upcoming holiday event in 100 Mile House.

The More Than Wood Art Gallery – which opened its doors at 916 Alpine St. this spring – will host a handful of artists, many of whom specialize in woodworking, at their Christmas Open House Dec. 1.

The event takes place at the gallery from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and in addition to coffee, tea and Christmas goodies, attendees will get a chance to peruse some locally hand-crafted art suitable for Christmas presents.

Lac la Hache resident Ron Johnson is one artist who will be on site at the open house, and says he looks forward to showcasing some of his work, including ornamental vases, keepsake boxes and mini birdhouses.

“They’re pretty small, more like mosquito-size houses,” Johnson jokes. “I love that we have a gallery that is mostly woodworking – everything in there is one of a kind and hand-made. Lots of treasures.”

Dan Milloy, who along with his wife, Wendy, run Bridge Lake Wood Company, will also be on hand to visit with customers and discuss his work. Some of Milloy’s pieces include charcuterie boards, cutting boards and serving platters, all created in his home wood show from hardwood hand-picked by the former contractor.

According to Wendy, the creativity that goes into every piece of work starts with the wood itself, which can sit for some time before Dan decides what creation it will become.

“The more you look at the wood, the more you see what you can do with it,” she explains. “There really is an element of imagination involved.”

Katalin Kovacs is one of a few participating artists whose work does not centre on woodworking, rather on pastels, acrylics and watercolours.

Kovacs describes her love for painting as having been with her since childhood when she was first introduced to pastels. Over the past 15 years, she has focused on honing her skill, which features mostly landscapes inspired by the local Cariboo scenery.

“When it’s good weather like in the summertime, I like to paint outdoors,” she explains. “But this time of year I’m using the photographs that I took earlier in the year.”

Kovacs – who also volunteers at Parkside Art Gallery – said she is looking forward to connecting with the public and other artists alike at the Dec. 1 open house.

Multi-faceted artists Allan and Roni Forcier of 4CA Art will have pieces from a few different mediums featured at the gallery for the event, Roni tells the Free Press.

One example of Forciers’ work are their wind dancers, one-of-a-kind kinetic artwork made using mostly found materials.

More Than Wood Art Gallery co-owner Elke Baechmann encourages art lovers of all backgrounds to come by the open house Dec. 1 and partake in a little Christmas shopping, or simply get to know some of the artists behind the gallery’s extensive works.

