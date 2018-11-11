Leslie Ginther poses with one of her recent paintings. The title is “In Remembrance” and it’s a Bobby Crane design. Max Winkelman photo.

Sharing the beauty around us

‘We are very lucky to live here in such an untouched environment’

The Showcase Gallery is filled with images of animals, plants and more.

The artist showing off her work, Leslie Ginther, is showing off a collection of paintings largely made up of acrylic and watercolour mediums but she says she also tries pastels and ink drawings.

“While I was not raised in B.C., I came to live in this province, drawn to the incredible beauty here after high school. I have always been intrigued by beautiful, complex images in nature.”

As a teenager, she says she was inspired by her grandmother who was an oil painter and pastel artist to try and record what she’d seen in the natural world.

“It wasn’t until later in life that I started to draw [and] study with some local artists and paint again. I enjoy ‘drinking in’ the images of the Cariboo, such as the birds, animals and skies,” she says. “We are very lucky to live here in such an untouched environment overall. We have some fantastic views, sunrises and sunsets in this part of B.C.”

To Ginther, painting is a natural extension of a person’s creativity.

“It allows the artist to share their appreciation of the beauty around us that we don’t always have the time to stop and enjoy.”

For her works, she says she mostly references photos or drawings and also uses designs by artists such as Bobby Crane.

As the manager of the Showcase Gallery, she says the other artists inspire oneself to be creative and more imaginative. She adds that she really appreciates there are so many artists willing to show their work.

Ginther says she also enjoys taking macro photographs of flowers in the summer.

Ginther’s work is on display in the gallery from Nov. 6 to Dec. 3.

