Looking to raise at least $18,000 with Starry Nights

The South Cariboo Health Foundation lit up their Starry Night display on Nov. 23 and are hoping to raise at least $18,000 with it this year, according to Brenda Devine, the public relations and fundraising co-ordinator for the South Cariboo Health Foundation.

“I personally thought it was probably better than the previous years. I don’t know what it was. Probably it was the weather and people coming through after. It did go fast.”

The event started slightly ahead of schedule. It’s the sixth year and is probably their biggest fundraiser of the year, says Devine.

“This year we’re raising money for a Nordic wellness chair which is used for dementia patients and this chair will be placed in one of the residential facilities, either Fischer Place or Millsite.”

People can donate $50 to be a “health star.” It can be mailed to them at Bag 399 in 100 Mile House, V0K 2E0 or dropped off at one of the two reception desks at the hospital.

They’re on their way and it’s going well, but November and December are usually their biggest months, according to Devine, adding that it will go until January.

“So people can come in and give us money up until that point and then we usually shut the lights off at the end of January.”

She wants to make sure that people know all the money raised, close to $3.5 million since they started in 2002, stays in the community.

“People will always know that when we raise money for a project, you’ll usually see it in the paper that we were able to raise enough money to buy the item.”