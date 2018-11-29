Looking to raise at least $18,000 with Starry Nights

Raising money for a Nordic wellness chair

The South Cariboo Health Foundation lit up their Starry Night display on Nov. 23 and are hoping to raise at least $18,000 with it this year, according to Brenda Devine, the public relations and fundraising co-ordinator for the South Cariboo Health Foundation.

“I personally thought it was probably better than the previous years. I don’t know what it was. Probably it was the weather and people coming through after. It did go fast.”

The event started slightly ahead of schedule. It’s the sixth year and is probably their biggest fundraiser of the year, says Devine.

“This year we’re raising money for a Nordic wellness chair which is used for dementia patients and this chair will be placed in one of the residential facilities, either Fischer Place or Millsite.”

People can donate $50 to be a “health star.” It can be mailed to them at Bag 399 in 100 Mile House, V0K 2E0 or dropped off at one of the two reception desks at the hospital.

They’re on their way and it’s going well, but November and December are usually their biggest months, according to Devine, adding that it will go until January.

“So people can come in and give us money up until that point and then we usually shut the lights off at the end of January.”

She wants to make sure that people know all the money raised, close to $3.5 million since they started in 2002, stays in the community.

“People will always know that when we raise money for a project, you’ll usually see it in the paper that we were able to raise enough money to buy the item.”

Previous story
Jeopardy responds to William Shatner tweet about word invented by B.C. 6-year-old

Just Posted

Merritt-based company still vying to offer bus service through Cariboo region

Gene Field said he’s been told they may not be eligible for funding as the routes are not considered “unprofitable”

Looking to raise at least $18,000 with Starry Nights

Raising money for a Nordic wellness chair

South Cariboo snowmobile clubs get together for membership drive, trail information and safety

Other organizations at the event were Search and Rescue, Conservation Office and local dealers

False taxation ad for Cariboo Chilcotin residents causes concern

Chilcotin National Congress (CNC) ad suggests PST will be replaced with a CNC tax

100 Mile House Wranglers shoot to bring Cyclone Taylor Cup to home ice in 2020

Wranglers up against three other KIJHL teams for hosting duties

VIDEO: Netflix Canada plans biggest price hike yet as rivals step up

Netflix’s standard plan will now cost $3 more — or $13.99 a month

Animal remains found illegally dumped in B.C.

Carcasses of two bears and a deer discarded in Shuswap area well used by public

Here’s a first look at Canada’s wastewater tests for marijuana use

The first-of-its-kind tests involve gauging traces of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, at 15 wastewater treatment plants in Canada

Hate crimes in Canada spiked by nearly 50% last year

Statistics Canada recorded large increases in crimes related to sexual orientation and religion

Medical journal calls on Canada to ramp up climate action, curb air pollution

The first recommendation in the report is simply to track the number of heat-related illnesses and deaths in Canada

Canadian MP, wife, urge support for people with episodic disabilities

Fort McMurray-Cold Lake MP David Yurdiga says he’s heard from thousands of Canadians living with episodic disabilities

Canada on track for Friday signing of USMCA once details finalized: Freeland

Canada has been in touch with the Americans and the Mexicans since arriving in Buenos Aires, officials say

Trump derides lawyer Michael Cohen as ‘weak person’ after bombshell guilty plea

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, has pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about work he did on a Trump real estate project in Russia

7 cities in B.C. break heat records

Wednesday was wet but balmy for the province

Most Read