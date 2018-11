There’s been a last minute program change for the upcoming Age Friendly event as Dennis Tupman is unfortunately unable to attend. People are invited for a fireside conversation with Detachment Commander Svend Nielsen of the 100 Mile House RCMP instead. In addition, Tom Fisher will be playing some festive tunes.

The event is from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the Creekside Senior’s Centre. People are asked to RSVP to sc.agefriendly.com or call 250-791-6406.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.