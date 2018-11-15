It’s a musical week for the 100 Mile House Community Band

Their annual Fall Concert is on Nov. 15 and they will be playing at the Chrismas Market on Nov. 16

The 100 Mile House Community Band will play a concert on Nov. 15 at the United Church and will perform at the 100 Mile House Community Hall for the Christmas Market on Nov. 16 from 4-6 p.m. File photo.

The United Church on Dogwood will have the sounds of trumpets, clarinets and pianos on Nov. 15, as the 100 Mile House Community Band will be playing their Fall Concert there starting at 7:30 p.m.

“We have quite a variety of music. We have jazz, pop classics and some other interesting stuff that doesn’t fit in either category,” said David Hooper, the band’s conductor.

Some of the jazz pieces the band will perform are Ray Charles’ Hit the Road Jack and Sentimental Journey, which has been performed by Frank Sinatra, Doris Day and Les Brown in the past.

Hooper estimated around 14 or 15 songs will be played but the list hasn’t been finalized yet.

Entry into the concert will be by donation with all proceeds being split between the United and Lutheran Churches in 100 Mile.

The community band will also play at the 100 Mile Community Hall during the Christmas Market on Nov. 16 from 4 to 6 p.m.

“We will probably be playing some Christmas stuff,” said Hooper. “Then we have two performances, one at Fischer Place and the other at the Carefree Manor.”

The Fischer Place concert is on Dec. 4 and the Carefree Manor is on Dec. 11.

The community band is also looking for people to join.

“The band is always looking for new players to join us. We’re not worried about how competent they are or the level of skill,” said Hooper. “We do provide some help and instruction.”

