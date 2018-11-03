Highly anticipated Starry Nights display to return Nov. 23

The Starry Nights display as seen on the 100 Mile House General Hospital in 2017. File photo.

The “magical” lights of the Starry Nights display have been hung on the 100 Mile House General Hospital and will be lit on Nov. 23.

The annual display serves as a major fundraiser for the South Cariboo Health Foundation, which assists in purchasing essential equipment for the hospital.

“It’s becoming that thing in town that everybody looks forward to,” said Brenda Devine, the foundation’s public relations and fundraising coordinator.

“The thing is just a glow from Horse Lake down.”

The public can support the campaign by purchasing a health star for $50 at either of the hospital’s receptions.

The official lighting ceremony with refreshments will be held on Nov. 23, after the Santa Claus parade.

“It’s just magical,” said Devine.

Although you technically don’t get a star, the idea of using the lights to signify the health stars is “kind of a neat idea,” she said. “And it’s really, really pretty.”

The foundation is aiming to raise enough money to purchase a wellness chair this year, to be used in Fischer Place or the Mill Site Lodge.

The specialized chair is designed for people with dementia, said Devine, and will assist workers in calming anxious patients.

Sharon Keen, an admitting clerk who has worked at the hospital for 26 years, said she supports the foundation and its Starry Nights fundraiser in particular.

“The foundation does an amazing job,” she said. “The hospital is so beautiful when they get it all lit up.”

The display lighting is highly anticipated by people within the community and admired by all, according to Keen.

“I’ve had people come here for clinics from other communities and they always comment on how gorgeous the hospital looks at night during the Starry Nights campaign.”

The display will light up the night from Nov. 23 until mid-way through January, said Devine. People can continue to support the fundraiser by purchasing a health star straight through until the lights turn off.

Not only do the funds raised stay inside the community, Devine said they also hire local workers and companies for the fabrication.

