Here’s what’s happening on Halloween in the South Cariboo

Halloween is six spooky days away. For those who want to prepare for the horrifying spooktacular fun on the day, here is what’s happening around the South Cariboo:

Forest Grove

The Forest Grove Legion is having a ghoulish time on Oct. 27, with a Halloween dance featuring The Remarkables and Mark Allen. The kitchen opens at 4 p.m. and the dance starts at 7:30 and lasts until 11:30, but kids will be asked to leave at 10. Admission is $5.

The Forest Grove Volunteer Fire Department is putting on a fireworks display at the Community Hall. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. but come early for a good parking spot and to grab a hotdog by donation.

Lone Butte

Lone Butte is having a family fun night, full of arts and crafts, laser tag, and of course “trunk n’ treating.” Unfortunately, the bouncy castle was cancelled.

“It takes so much room in our hall. Last year it was great but it was very wet and rainy and there wasn’t a lot of space for people to come in and get warm,” said Natalie Sass, the organizer.

There will also be a kid-friendly haunted house.

Sass said they’d like everyone who wants to participate in trunk n’ treating to come set up at the Community Hall at 4 p.m. The best-decorated vehicle gets a prize.

100 Mile House

The 100 Mile Fire Rescue is having a Halloween Night at their hall on Horse Lake Road. Admission and hot chocolate are by donation, with all proceeds going to the Peter Skene Ogden grad class. A mini haunted house will be at the scene for little kids.

“This is our first try at this so it will be a pilot to see if it’s wanted for next year,” said Fire Chief Roger Hollander.

Peter Skene Ogden (PSO) Secondary School will be putting on its annual haunted house in the high school’s gym. The haunted house will be movie-themed this year, according to Jenna Henderson, one of the student organizers. It will feature the clown from It and The Purge, as well as many more.

Entry into the haunted house is $2 and starts at 5 p.m. There will also be a concession stand with water, hot chocolate, chips, cotton candy and popcorn. A free Kid-Zone will also be organized by the 2019 graduation class and will have bouncy castles.

All proceeds go into organizing the graduates’ celebration.

The 100 Mile House Legion is hosting a Halloween Dance on Oct. 27 with live music from the Class Mates. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the Legion. The dance starts at 7 p.m.

Cariboo Radio is also hosting a Halloween Dance Party at the 100 Mile Community Hall. The event is 19 and over and tickets are $25 each and can be purchased on Donex. Doors open at 6 p.m.

