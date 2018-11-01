Garry Babcock will be signing copies of his book at the Nuthatch in 100 Mile House on Nov. 9

The Nuthatch Book Store will be hosting a book opening and signing for local author Garry Babcock and his debut book Write it Down, Dad!

”I decided Christmas is coming up and that’s a good time to have an opening because people will buy presents, so I decided to have it,” said Babcock, who at first was reluctant to do so when the book was first published last year.

He added that he was excited to do the book signing because he loves to talk to people.

The signing is on Nov. 9 and will be running from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Write it Down, Dad! is a memoir about Babcock’s life from when he was only three years old and up to the present day. It was inspired by his daughter, who used to bug him about his life story and told him he needed to write it down to share with the rest of the world.

Some of the content includes anecdotes from his time with the 100 Mile Search and Rescue, including a time when he and some of the other volunteers decided to pull a mock crash exercise on the unsuspecting nurses at the hospital twice in a row.

The first one was just to see how everyone would respond in case of an emergency, but the second one was more for fun.

“So Scotty [Ramsay] in his wisdom said that night, let’s do it again. They don’t expect to do it right away again,” said Babcock.

Babcock pretended to be a heart attack victim while a colleague with a wooden leg took his prosthetic off and pretended to be an amputee after staging a car crash on the old ski hill (Horse Lake Ridge).

Once they got to the hospital, a nurse who Babcock described as short took charge of the young would-be author and got him onto a bed. When she turned her back, he rolled off, forcing her to go grab some help to pick the 200-pound Babcock up.

When Babcock finally decided to write the book in 2009, he went to a seminar hosted by Marianne Van Osch, a former teacher and writer who also edits and helps with the writing process for other authors, including ghostwriting.

“I started it [the book] in May 2010 and I was a little pumped up to start with, and I sorta had other things to do, so I finally decided to get at it and get it done,” said Babcock.

Van Osch told Babcock to start with a steno pad and just start writing. So Babcock just started printing all his thoughts out onto the pad and not worrying about punctuation, which Van Osch said she would take care of.

The book was finalized last year, with 100 copies initially ordered. As mentioned above, the 100 Mile House resident didn’t want to do a book launch, which Van Osch said he should do, instead opting to see how the books would do on the market.

“They did well and the first 100 went pretty good and up until just a few weeks ago, I had to order another 50,” said Babcock, before mentioning he decided to do the book signing. “I understand it’s pretty beneficial for writers. A friend of mine who wrote, Agnes McVee, she’s doing really well.”

Babcock is already working on his next book, a sequel to Write it Down, Dad! It will detail his experience as a volunteer in the South Cariboo in several organizations, including Search and Rescue and the Heritage Society.

