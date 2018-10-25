Freddie Boutilier, 5, carries her free pumpkin into the South Cariboo Recreation Centre on Sunday, Oct. 21. Beth Audet photo.

Free pumpkins and skating at South Cariboo Recreation Centre

‘It’s just a nice bonus to have a free skate and a free pumpkin’

Not a penny changed hands when residents picked up pumpkins and laced up their skates at the South Cariboo Recreation Centre on Sunday, Oct. 21.

The free skate and pumpkin giveaway came courtesy of 100 Mile House’s RE/MAX team.

“They all think they should pay,” said realtor Danita McLaren when asked what the response had been.

She laughed when she said, “It takes us a while to convince them otherwise … everyone’s a bit surprised.”

RELATED: 100 Mile Elementary holds book fair fundraiser

The local realtors started the giveaway last yea,r and had such a good turnout and response they decided to bring it back again this year.

“We had a lot of happy kids,” said McLaren.

The team purchased two pallets of pumpkins from Desert Hills Ranch in Ashcroft, and handed them out in front of the rec centre.

Audrey Daniels, who brought her 14-month-old daughter Chanel out for a skate, said the pumpkin was a nice treat.

“We go skating every Sunday, and it’s just a nice bonus to have a free skate and a free pumpkin,” she said. “It’s amazing.”

RE/MAX owner David Jurek said they will also be sponsoring a free skate with Santa on Sunday, Dec. 9.

beth.audet@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Barb Monical gives 14-month-old Chanel Daniels a free pumpkin in front of the South Cariboo Recreation Centre on Sunday, Oct. 21. Beth Audet photo.

Oscar Boutilier, 7, picks up his free pumpkin on his way in to skate at the South Cariboo Recreation Centre on Sunday, Oct. 21. Beth Audet photo.

The REMAX team of (left to right) Gisela Janzen, Tamara Van Loon, David Jurek, Danita McLaren and Barb Monical hand out free pumpkins in front of the South Cariboo Recreation Centre on Sunday, Oct. 21. The team also sponsored the day’s free skate. Beth Audet photo.

Previous story
Rave reviews for Chris Harris’ documentary launch in 100 Mile House

Just Posted

Free pumpkins and skating at South Cariboo Recreation Centre

‘It’s just a nice bonus to have a free skate and a free pumpkin’

100 Mile House Wranglers coach warns players about lazy penalties

Hladun trying to address lazy penalties with lack of ice-time for players

Writer of young science fiction books with dragons coming to 100 Mile House

Lorna Carleton will be signing books at Nuthatch on Oct. 26

Voting is elementary for Lac la Hache students

‘If they participate in the student vote I think it’s more likely they’ll vote once they’re 18’

Official election results in for Cariboo Regional District

Official results confirm preliminary counts in the CRD

VIDEO: ‘The Hockey Song’ heads to Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Stompin’ Tom classic to be honoured this weekend when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets

New pot, impaired driving penalties could bar newcomers from Canada

On Dec. 18, new impaired driving penalties take effect

Changing story again, Saudi Arabia says killing was planned

“Jamal Khashoggi’s body still hasn’t been found. Where is it?” Turkey’s foreign minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, said

More explosive packages sent to DeNiro and former Vice-President Biden

None of the bombs detonated and no one was hurt as authorities in New York, Washington, D.C., Deleware, Florida and California seized the suspicious packages

Granlund scores shootout winner as Canucks beat Vegas 3-2

Horvat nets pair of goals for Vancouver

Price is right for Red Sox in World Series Game 2 win over Dodgers

Boston beats L.A. 4-2 to take 2-0 lead in series

B.C. Youtuber exits homemade, air-tight ‘biodome’ after 14 hours

Kurtis Baute sealed himself ‘in a jar’ to continue the discussion about climate change

Missing Shuswap woman’s ID found in northern BC

Ashley Simpson’s identification found in tank of a sewage vacuum truck in Pink Mountain

B.C. man’s disappearance galvanized Vancouver Island

A look back at the search that tore at the fabric of a young family and close-knit friends

Most Read