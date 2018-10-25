Free pumpkins and skating at South Cariboo Recreation Centre

‘It’s just a nice bonus to have a free skate and a free pumpkin’

Freddie Boutilier, 5, carries her free pumpkin into the South Cariboo Recreation Centre on Sunday, Oct. 21. Beth Audet photo.

Not a penny changed hands when residents picked up pumpkins and laced up their skates at the South Cariboo Recreation Centre on Sunday, Oct. 21.

The free skate and pumpkin giveaway came courtesy of 100 Mile House’s RE/MAX team.

“They all think they should pay,” said realtor Danita McLaren when asked what the response had been.

She laughed when she said, “It takes us a while to convince them otherwise … everyone’s a bit surprised.”

The local realtors started the giveaway last yea,r and had such a good turnout and response they decided to bring it back again this year.

“We had a lot of happy kids,” said McLaren.

The team purchased two pallets of pumpkins from Desert Hills Ranch in Ashcroft, and handed them out in front of the rec centre.

Audrey Daniels, who brought her 14-month-old daughter Chanel out for a skate, said the pumpkin was a nice treat.

“We go skating every Sunday, and it’s just a nice bonus to have a free skate and a free pumpkin,” she said. “It’s amazing.”

RE/MAX owner David Jurek said they will also be sponsoring a free skate with Santa on Sunday, Dec. 9.

Barb Monical gives 14-month-old Chanel Daniels a free pumpkin in front of the South Cariboo Recreation Centre on Sunday, Oct. 21. Beth Audet photo.

Oscar Boutilier, 7, picks up his free pumpkin on his way in to skate at the South Cariboo Recreation Centre on Sunday, Oct. 21. Beth Audet photo.