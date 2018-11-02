First poppy pinned in 100 Mile House

This is mayor Mitch Campsall’s 11th year receiving the first poppy of the season

John Watmough, president of the 100 Mile House Legion, watches as poppy chair person Elsie Urquhart pins mayor Mitch Campsall with the first poppy of 2018 in the 100 Mile House District Council Chambers on Thursday, Oct. 25. Beth Audet photo.

For his 11th consecutive year, Mitch Campsall was pinned with the first poppy of the year.

On the morning of Thursday, Oct. 25, Elsie Urquhart gently fastened the small red symbol of remembrance on the mayor’s left lapel, right over his heart.

“On behalf of the Royal Canadian Legion, I, poppy chairperson, would like to present the mayor of 100 Mile House with the first poppy of 2018,” she recited ceremoniously.

The official pinning concluded with a warm hug.

Campsall said this day is one he always looks forward to.

“It’s an honour to wear the poppy for the Legion,” he said.

Campsall was born in France and has spent most of his early life bumping around the world with his father, who was in the air force. He said Canadian veterans are highly respected in Europe.

Many of Campsall’s family members, in fact, served in the military. Both his and his wife’s uncles fought in World War 2. Not all of them came home and some came home forever changed.

Wearing a poppy for Remembrance Day “means a lot to us,” he said.

By veterans for veterans

The Royal Canadian Legion was originally founded in 1925. At the time it was known as the Canadian Legion of the British Empire Service League.

Created by veterans for veterans, the Legion has evolved over the past 93 years.

It’s always offered a safe space for veterans to gather with those who had been through the same experiences, seen the same things.

It’s also served as a strong voice of support and advocacy for veterans in need.

Legion treasurer Ray Carlson is a veteran, himself. He served for 10 years in the Canadian Forces, one year of which was spent on the Gaza Strip with the United Nations Emergency Force.

He said the Legion works with the Department of Veteran Affairs to bring him and other veterans valuable support.

“I can’t begin to tell you how much it means,” he said, adding that he’s “totally overwhelmed and happy” with how well he’s being looked after.

The support comes in many different forms.

If an elderly veteran needs a new roof on his home but can’t afford one, for example, Carlson said they can apply for assistance through the poppy fund.

“They assist me in grass cutting, they assist me in snow plowing, keeping my driveway clear.”

He said they help to pay for his medication and some dental work, as well.

“I can only tell you good things about the Department of Veteran Affairs.”

More than that though, Carlson said he likes that the 100 Mile House Legion feels like a comfortable place to go.

“I kind of find it my place to go where my comfort level is very high.”

Although members still have to bring their card with them and be buzzed into the building, the legion has transitioned to allowing civilians into its membership.

Poppy campaign donations fund the following programs:

-BCIT Legion Military Skills Conversion Program

-Cockrell House

-Veterans’ Transition Program

-Legion Service Dogs

-Brock Fahrni

-George Derby Centre Burnaby

-Lodge at Broadmead

-Bursaries

-Cadet Corps

-National Poster, Essay and Video Contests

-Transportation for Veterans

-Cenotaph Upgrades

-Christmas Gifts

– Brock Fahrni and George Derby

-Disaster Relief

-Handicap Accessibility in branch for persons with disabilities

Hot, sit-down meals for veterans

-Legion Care Facilities & Housing for Veterans

-Local Drop-in Centres

-Meals on Wheels

-Medical Equipment Loan Cupboards

-Military Family Resources Centres

How to wear the poppy

-with respect

-on the left side, over your heart

-with a simple pin that does not block or alter the appearance of the poppy

When you may wear the poppy

-the official Remembrance period (the last Friday in October until Nov. 11)

-at a veteran’s funeral

-at a veteran’s memorial service or anniversary

-at the anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge (April 9)

-other events that commemorate fallen veterans

How to remove the poppy

-at the conclusion of Remembrance Day ceremony

-or at the end of the day on Nov. 11

-you may choose to place removed poppy on cenotaph or wreath

-once removed, store or dispose of respectfully

-if you find a poppy on the ground, pick it up, clean it off then store or dispose of it respectfully

100 Mile House Legion volunteer Brenda Heine sells poppies in the Save-On Foods entrance.

Mayor Mitch Campsall hugs Elsie Urquhart, the poppy chair person for the 100 Mile House Legion, after she pinned him with the first poppy of 2018 on Thursday, Oct. 25. Beth Audet photos.