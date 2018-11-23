Eclectica Christmas concert coming up

The next Eclectica Community Choir is coming up on Sunday, Dec. 9.

The program will include numerous pieces of choral music along with ensemble and solo performances, according to Richard Meyer, a member of the choir management team.

“We have some lovely pieces of music to share this year. Mountain, Sea and Sky by Joanna Schwartz and Larry Nickel is a sweet, beautiful piece that captures the essence of British Columbia’s natural world. Gloria, by Vivaldi, is a passionate, celebratory song that speaks to the spirit of the holiday season, and is quite rewarding to sing. Candles Are Dancing by Penny Blake and Harris Loewen is a lilting testament to holiday light and the mysteries of the winter season, and Hymn To Freedom by Oscar Peterson and Harriette Hamilton is a tribute to our human need for liberty, and freedom to be, in a way that fits with the spirit of Christmas.”

They’re hoping to raise as much as they can this year, as always, as the complete proceeds go to the two food banks in town, says lead director Barbara Hooper.

“Each year we hear how ‘the need is so great’ in our town for support for those of us who are less fortunate. It has been said that a lot of people are just one paycheque away from requiring the services of a food bank. That’s true for those who actually receive a paycheque. For those on social services, I have been told, a regular use of the food bank is not uncommon. The more people that come to our concerts, the more generous are the donations at the door. It’s a double win. We spread the joy of music to all those who attend and raise money at the same time. I should say it’s a triple win as the choir members also receive great enjoyment and a sense of accomplishment from participating. It’s hard to describe the sense of elation one feels when you know you’ve poured your heart out in song and it is received by grateful hearts and minds.”

Hooper says one of the pieces she’s looking forward to conducting is Bridge Over Troubled Water by Paul Simon and arranged by Kirby Shaw.

“The choir is having a lot of fun and rising to the challenge of this Gospel song. The song includes four solo parts (a bass, tenor, alto and soprano). The solo parts and choir parts weave in and out together and create a moving ‘promise’ to ‘be your bridge o’er troubled water’. The song rises to a rousing climax that, I am sure, will be quite an audience pleaser.”

The choir has been performing at various events recently, including the Remembrance Day Ceremony Christmas Market, as has recently entered a new chapter as director Marilyn Buyar and assistant director Patricia Spencer stepped down.

“We are now led in a team effort of longstanding choir members by our managing director, Barbara Hooper, and adjunct directors Dennis Tupman, Wally Hargrave, and Melissa Hermiston, all of whom have had experience and/or training in choir direction,” says Meyer.

Hooper says that in their song selections each season is unique, which has always been a case and that they try to cover a range of styles as they did when Buyar was director.

The choir has about 60 participants ranging in age from 13 to 81 with an unusual complement of soprano, alto, tenor and bass voices, according to Meyer.

Their membership is open to anyone wishing to sing with the group.

The performance will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Dec. 9 at Martin Exeter Hall with Donna Forward playing pr-concert Christmas music.

