Williams Lake area librarian Anton Dounts invites everyone to participate in a survey that will help the Cariboo Regional District plan library services for the next three to five years. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

CRD seeking public input on its library services

Re-imagine your Library surveys are available in paper or online

The Cariboo Regional District is looking for public input on where its libraries should go in the next three to five years.

A survey seeking public feedback was launched Tuesday, Nov. 6 and is available in paper copy at the library, or online.

Aside from the survey, there will be a Question of the Week series through displays at the library or the library Facebook pages.

Librarians will also be going through the Quesnel, 100 Mile House and Williams Lake branches periodically with short polls for patrons to answer. 

All the activities encourage participants to share what they like about the library, and what they would like to see improved.

This public engagement process is part of the CRD’s goal of developing a strategic plan for library services, as outlined in the service’s 2018 and 2019 five-year business plan.

Strategic plans are a common planning tool for libraries. A strategic plan will provide direction and focus for the development of library services and inform future business plans. The plan will incorporate feedback gathered through this process and through an internal engagement process with library staff.

The Cariboo Regional District Library is an integrated public library system that currently provides library services to residents of the regional district through fifteen branch libraries.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. cat loves paddleboarding

Just Posted

CRD seeking public input on its library services

Re-imagine your Library surveys are available in paper or online

Swearing in a ‘historic moment,’ says mayor

First time a First Nations person is at the table

Free fire mitigation offered for seniors

United Way helping to FireSmart Cariboo homes

Slushy sections on Highway 97 from Clinton to the south of 100 Mile House

There is a 60 per cent chance of flurries overnight

Hwy 97 closure on Nov. 4 was due to deer collision

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

VIDEO: Rick Mercer says Trump makes it ‘very hard to keep up’

The plainspoken political commentator is promoting his new book, Rick Mercer Final Report

Larkin’s shootout winner lifts Wings past Canucks 3-2

Rookie sensation Elias Pettersson scores 10th for Vancouver

UPDATED: Bomb threat at B.C. courthouse

Courthouse evacuated while police cleared the building with K9 unit

Democrats show signs of strength in early results of U.S. midterm voting

Democrats leading in 15 of the 23 Republican-held seats they need to retake control of the House of Representatives

Tony Clement steps back from duties after sending explicit images

Clement says he sent the images to who he believed was a consenting female recipient

Justin Timberlake postpones Vancouver concerts

Bruised vocal chords is the reason JT has put his concert off until Feb.

Solving B.C. highway safety with speed limits not easy, UBC prof says

Engineering professor points to several factors in B.C., including weather and mountain roads

B.C. buffalo dairy farm ‘buffs up’ gelato

Treats made with milk from water buffalos are healthier, supplier says

Federal Trans Mountain pipeline purchase seen as ‘betrayal’ by many opponents: CSIS

The federal government announced in late May it would buy the pipeline and related components for $4.5 billion

Most Read