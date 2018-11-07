CRD seeking public input on its library services

Re-imagine your Library surveys are available in paper or online

Williams Lake area librarian Anton Dounts invites everyone to participate in a survey that will help the Cariboo Regional District plan library services for the next three to five years. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

The Cariboo Regional District is looking for public input on where its libraries should go in the next three to five years.

A survey seeking public feedback was launched Tuesday, Nov. 6 and is available in paper copy at the library, or online.

Aside from the survey, there will be a Question of the Week series through displays at the library or the library Facebook pages.

Librarians will also be going through the Quesnel, 100 Mile House and Williams Lake branches periodically with short polls for patrons to answer.

All the activities encourage participants to share what they like about the library, and what they would like to see improved.

This public engagement process is part of the CRD’s goal of developing a strategic plan for library services, as outlined in the service’s 2018 and 2019 five-year business plan.

Strategic plans are a common planning tool for libraries. A strategic plan will provide direction and focus for the development of library services and inform future business plans. The plan will incorporate feedback gathered through this process and through an internal engagement process with library staff.

The Cariboo Regional District Library is an integrated public library system that currently provides library services to residents of the regional district through fifteen branch libraries.



