Christmas Bazaar to open at Parkside

The Parkside Art Gallery is looking to be buzzing with activity soon as it’s opening it’s 10th Annual Christmas Bazaar on Nov. 17.

Claudia Ring, the shop manager responsible for setting up the Christmas Bazaar, says there’ll be many different vendors.

“The Christmas Bazaar is going to stay here until Christmas, so people can shop the whole time.”

Among the works for sale, is pottery, glasswork, knitted fashions, rich woodwork, textiles, metalwork, baskets and much more.

Ring herself does felting and has a number of angels on display. She’s not sure how many artists are contributing this year but expects it to be about 20.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the new work of everybody because people always come up with something new, like me with my angels,” she says. “They’re meant as Christmas tree decorations and they’re made out of felt and feathers.”

She also has knitted works including puppets, one of which she referred to as Donald Trump. The puppet has crazy hair with stars and stripes on his body.

“I don’t shop anywhere else,” she says, adding that she’s not a huge Christmas shopper.

Tracy McAvity was one of the artists putting up her work.

“I do mosaic art with stain glass, sea shells, rock sand pebbles everything.”

Her work includes mirrors, picture frames, jewellery boxes and more.

“I’m a big supporter of Parkside. I love it here and the community is amazing here. I don’t know, I’m just pretty excited about it.”

