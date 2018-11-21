Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre hopes to raise $7,500

Some of the boxes during the 2017 Touch of Christmas campaign. File photo.

The Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre (CFEC) is hoping to raise $7,500 for their annual Touch of Christmas campaign after providing Christmas Baskets to over 100 local families and far exceed our set goal of $6,000.

“The annual Touch of Christmas campaign has symbolized our community’s willingness to support local families who need extra help during the holiday season. Families celebrate and enjoy the holidays through the distribution of Christmas Baskets filled with grocery cards, local merchant gift cards, seasonal treats, gifts and toys. Every request for a Christmas Basket is treated with compassion, respect, and confidentiality,” according to the CFEC.

The Touch of Christmas campaign relies entirely on financial and in-kind donations by individuals, community groups, and local businesses.

“It is easy to make a monetary donation in any denomination to the Touch of Christmas campaign either online, by phone, or in person at CFEC. Please make all cheques payable to the Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre and direct them to the Touch of Christmas campaign. Tax receipts will be issued for all cash donations over $25. CFEC also encourages the donation of gift certificates from local businesses including grocery stores and fuel vouchers. Gift cards are a preferred method of helping families; not only does it support our local businesses, but it also gives the recipient the opportunity to make a choice and provide families with dignity and self-determination.”

Families can apply for a Touch of Christmas Basket by completing an application form at CFEC. Applications to receive a Christmas Basket will be accepted from Nov. 13 to Dec. 7. The Christmas Baskets are assembled and then distributed to families from the CFEC office, located at 486 Birch Avenue, during the week before Christmas.

For a complete list of CFEC services visit www.cariboofamily.org. For more information about how you can help families through the Touch of Christmas campaign, you may contact Debbra Williams, Tammy Mikkelsen, or Candace Pigeon at 250-395-5155.

