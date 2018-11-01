Gwen Scott and Janice Estabrooks pose for the camera in their Halloween Costumes. Beth Audet photo.

Cariboo Dental Clinic in 100 Mile House gets toothy on Halloween

The staff continued their trend of dressing up for the spookiest holiday

Patients of the South Cariboo Dental Clinic received a sweet surprise on Halloween morning when they were greeted by a crew of tooth fairies.

The clinic staff has been dressing up in Halloween costumes for several years.

“Usually, we do it if it falls mid-week when everybody is here,” said Gwen Scott, a certified dental assistant at the clinic for 26 years. “They [the patients] usually love it.”

Scott also revealed that in all their years dressing up that they have never dressed up as tooth fairies until now, which she admitted made sense.

“Last year we were trolls and we’ve been pirates, we’ve been the 70’s – pink ladies and greasers,” Scott said, listing all the themes they’ve done in the past. “We did fairy tale creatures one year.”

The dental assistant said she has been here for 26 years because the office is like a second family. They all go to concerts together and go on vacation to places like New York City.

The family atmosphere is what makes things like the Halloween-themed days work out so well.

“We’re like a family; we fight, we have fun together,” said Janice Estabrooks, the dental office’s receptionist for 21 years.

“I just follow. They give the theme and outfits and I just dress up,” she said about dressing up for Halloween.

brendan.jure@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Debbie Dengel and Derek Wilden take a break while prepping a patient. Beth Audet photo.

Stephanie Kormish attends to a patient on the morning of Halloween. Beth Audet photo.

Previous story
VIDEO: Happy Halloween from the 100 Mile Free Press

Just Posted

Cariboo Dental Clinic in 100 Mile House gets toothy on Halloween

The staff continued their trend of dressing up for the spookiest holiday

Garry Babcock will be signing copies of his book at the Nuthatch in 100 Mile House on Nov. 9

The book signing will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Former employees win case against Spruce Hill Resort & Spa owner over discrimination

Sexual harassment-related complaint also included

100 Mile House says goodbye to Greyhound

The last Greyhound left 100 Mile House at 12:50 p.m. on Oct. 31

Prime Minister to visit Tsilhqot’in title lands

Justin Trudeau expected to personally exonerate hanged war chiefs on title lands

VIDEO: Happy Halloween from the 100 Mile Free Press

Continue reading

BC Conservatives want in on electoral reform debate

Interim leader Scott Anderson of Vernon says all parties should be included, not just NDP, Liberals

Ruptured Enbridge natural gas pipeline is back in action

Pipeline is operating at 80 per cent capacity

Minor earthquake recorded off coast of B.C.

The 4.9 magnitude quake struck 9:22 p.m. on Halloween night

Environment Canada forecasts deluge for Lower Mainland, snow for northwestern B.C.

On the south coast, Environment Canada is forecasting 60 to 80 millimetres of precipitation.

Pittsburgh synagogue suspect pleads not guilty

Robert Gregory Bowers, accused in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre, appeared briefly in federal court to face charges he killed 11 people.

Federal health minister responds to dying woman’s pleas to change law

Audrey Parker, who is terminally ill, says she will be ending her life sooner than she would like because Canada’s assisted dying law is too restrictive.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Churchill as town celebrates rail line repairs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in a northern Manitoba community to celebrate repairs to its rail line.

‘We play for them:’ Bronco to return to ice for his first game since bus crash

One of the Humboldt Broncos in a bus crash last April will be back on the ice with his team for the first time this weekend.

Most Read