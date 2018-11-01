Cariboo Dental Clinic in 100 Mile House gets toothy on Halloween

The staff continued their trend of dressing up for the spookiest holiday

Gwen Scott and Janice Estabrooks pose for the camera in their Halloween Costumes. Beth Audet photo.

Patients of the South Cariboo Dental Clinic received a sweet surprise on Halloween morning when they were greeted by a crew of tooth fairies.

The clinic staff has been dressing up in Halloween costumes for several years.

“Usually, we do it if it falls mid-week when everybody is here,” said Gwen Scott, a certified dental assistant at the clinic for 26 years. “They [the patients] usually love it.”

Scott also revealed that in all their years dressing up that they have never dressed up as tooth fairies until now, which she admitted made sense.

“Last year we were trolls and we’ve been pirates, we’ve been the 70’s – pink ladies and greasers,” Scott said, listing all the themes they’ve done in the past. “We did fairy tale creatures one year.”

The dental assistant said she has been here for 26 years because the office is like a second family. They all go to concerts together and go on vacation to places like New York City.

The family atmosphere is what makes things like the Halloween-themed days work out so well.

“We’re like a family; we fight, we have fun together,” said Janice Estabrooks, the dental office’s receptionist for 21 years.

“I just follow. They give the theme and outfits and I just dress up,” she said about dressing up for Halloween.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Debbie Dengel and Derek Wilden take a break while prepping a patient. Beth Audet photo.