Benefit concert raises $400 and 179.4 lbs of food for 100 Mile Food Bank

The 100 Mile Community Band as seen in 2017. File photo.

A crowd of 55 raised $400 and 179.4 lbs of food for the 100 Mile House and District Food Bank at a benefit concert on Saturday, Oct. 27.

Local musicians who hit the Hillside Community Church stage included David Webber, Lydia McLelland, Claire Kreschuk and the 100 Mile Community Band and more.

Concert organizer Alamaz Durand was happy with the turnout and response.

“It was a light-hearted fun family evening,” she said, adding that the evening was full of laughter.

“I think they definitely enjoyed it.”

This was Durand’s second year organizing a fall benefit concert. Last year’s concert raised $600 for the Red Cross.

She said she thinks people often take these non-profit organizations for granted, so she figured she would give them the opportunity to give back.

RELATED: One can for some music at benefit concert for 100 Mile House Food Bank

Durand laughed and said she never intended for the concert to be an annual thing, but that’s certainly what it’s become.

For next year, she and her fellow organizers – Alex and Jackie Zamorano – may look for a better date to hold the concert, one where it wouldn’t be competing with hockey games or Halloween dances.

Despite the competing events, Durand was pleased with the outcome.

“I think everyone opened up their hearts,” she said. “It was definitely a blessing for everyone involved and it’s helping a great cause so you can’t go wrong with that.”

RELATED: Benefit concert at Evangelical church in 100 Mile House raises money for Red Cross

David Hooper, conductor for the 100 Mile Community Band, agreed with Durand’s synopsis of the evening.

“It went very well,” he said. “I thoroughly enjoyed the whole program. There were some really fine musicians and singers there.”

The 13-member band, whom Durand praised for their musical talent, performed for roughly 20 minutes.

Two of their four selections were “It Had To Be You” and “Hit the Road Jack”.

“I was quite happy with it,” said Hooper.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.