108 Mile yodels it’s way to an ‘amazing’ Oktoberfest

The kegs might have tapped out, but plenty of fun was still to be had

Noah Geerts, Amy Jordaan, Maya Geerts and Cam Ardiel were the four volunteers handing out food during the Oktoberfest meal. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

The kegs might have dried out by 8 p.m., but the night of traditional Bavarian culture at the 108 Mile Community Hall was still full of fun.

“It was amazing. We had lots of fun, lots of games,” said Ingrid Meyer of the 108 Lions Club’s Oktoberfest on Oct. 20.

Meyer, the chief organizer of the event, said the kegs tapped out at around 8 p.m., so the club had to resort to selling bottled beer for the rest of the night.

As for food, the Lions Club served somewhere between 75-100 people with bratwurst, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes and pretzels. A traditional German apple pie was also served.

The aforementioned games were the Strong Man/Woman, where the person who holds a full stein (of water) for the longest wins, and a nailing board competition. The latter is the fastest person to drive a bunch of nails into a plank of wood.

Ralph Bumbs seemed to be the master of the games. According to Meyer, he won the men’s best outfit, strong man and nailing board competition.

RELATED: 108 Mile gets Bavarian with Oktoberfest on Oct. 20

The best girl’s outfit was won by Veronika Worthington.

Music was provided by the South Tyrolean Yodel Band, who usually perform as a duo but made the band a four-piece for this event and performed traditional Oktoberfest music, which Meyer said was very well done.

A drive home service, where two designated drivers drove people and their vehicles home for them, was also provided and was well-used, according to Meyer.

The president of the club, Donna White, said the day was a busy one for the 108 Mile Lions.

“We started at noon decorating and got to go home at 3 p.m. and were back by 5. Everyone had their jobs to do, whether it’s the six people cooking downstairs and outside or the three people here in the kitchen, [and] others getting things ready,” she said. “It was a very, very busy day.”

RELATED: VIDEO: Comedy Night in 100 Mile House

White said Meyer is the mainstay of the event, and it’s pretty likely she had already started organizing the next one as soon as this one finished.

“She books the hall a year in advance, she books the band a year in advance, and then she’s always thinking of what the menu is going to be,” said White of Meyer.

All proceeds from the event go back into the community and are used by the Lions Club to fund various things.

“All the money from the Lions Club is spent on the locals. We give out school bursaries, we donate money to the food bank, we donate to the Women’s Centre. We donate money to the Starry Night at the hospital every year,” said Meyer.

The bursaries are worth $500 and go to two graduates from 108 Mile every year.

“Last year, we helped a couple of families who needed some financial assistance when their children were in the hospital having medicals on the coast. We also provide support whenever it is needed in the community,” added White.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.