Peter Swann mops the floor of the lodge basement at the 100 Mile Nordics Ski Society’s Fall Work Bee on Sunday, Oct. 28, in preparation for new flooring. Beth Audet photo.

100 Mile Nordics Ski Society members pitched in to overhaul its lodge

‘It’s always a major effort just to get everything spick and span’

It was all hands on deck at the 100 Mile Nordics Ski Society on Sunday, Oct. 28, as members buzzed in and out of the lodge between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. for its annual Fall Work Bee.

Over the hum of a distant vacuum cleaner and and the swarm of busy Nordics, the club’s facilities coordinator explained the goal of the gathering.

“We’re doing a major clean up,” said Tom Puckett. “It’s always a major effort just to get everything spick and span.”

The club rents out its facility to the Stormriders firefighting unit during the summer.

After wildfire season concludes, the unit moves out and the ski enthusiasts re-stage their winter clubhouse.

“It’s a little bigger job than normal (this year),” said Puckett.

The main floor of the lodge is being upgraded with a new kitchen, and the basement with new flooring.

On top of the interior overhaul, volunteers also ventured into the woods to clear out the trails.

“The snowshoe trails were in real bad shape after that early heavy snow that was bringing trees down everywhere.”

Puckett said they’re also putting up new signs so the trails will be more easily found.

“It’s a really good turnout this year.”

Barb Matfin, who volunteers with the club and helps coach the ski school, helped hook and hang photos on the sparkling clean walls.

“This is an awesome club. It’s a really great group of people and they’re very helpful, lots of good volunteers.”

Matfin said she joined the club simply because she loves to ski.

She pitches in at its functions because she enjoys the company of the other members.

“It’s just really nice to see everybody here.”

Kristi Iverson, the club’s president, said it’s great that members willingly take time out of their Sunday to pitch in.

“It’s really nice to see so many volunteers out. It makes it go quickly.”

On top of the monetary savings of doing the grunt work themselves (they are a non-profit organization, after all), Iverson said it engages members.

“You feel some ownership over a place,” when you care for and maintain it.

She said she and the rest of the club are excited for the upcoming season and are hoping for early snow. She laughed when she clarified, “Not October early.”

Barb Matfin helps hook and hang photos in the 100 Mile Nordics Ski Society’s lodge on Sunday, Oct. 28, during the annual Fall Work Bee. Beth Audet photo.

Katie Wakefield vacuums the basement floor of the 100 Mile Nordics Ski Society’s lodge on Sunday, Oct. 28, during the annual Fall Work Bee. Beth Audet photo.

Facilities coordinator Tom Puckett describes what the lodge’s new kitchen will look like to fellow 100 Mile Nordics Ski Society volunteers on Sunday, Oct. 28. Beth Audet photo.

