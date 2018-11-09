100 Mile House Lions Club annual auction was a ‘fabulous’ affair

Lions Club President Val Clemont speaks to the audience during their annual auction on Nov. 3 at the 100 Mile House Community Hall. Ron Graves, a member of the club, is in the background. Chris Nickless photo.

The 100 Mile House Lions Club had their biggest fundraiser of the year on Nov. 3 at the 100 Mile House Community Hall.

“It was fabulous,” said Val Clemont, the president of the club. “I mean, people were so incredibly fun and supportive. Our donors alone were incredible again this year. We can’t say enough thank you’s to this community for all the support they give us.”

Clemont did not have a number for how much the annual fundraiser collected this year from the auctioned items and donations but said it was comparable to last year’s event, which was $13,000.

Roughly 140 people came to the auction, also comparable to last year’s event and again selling 20 tickets more than the club usually does.

One of the bigger auction items was a log hand-crafted coffee table.

“I just can’t begin to tell you how many items there are. It’s really quite impressive,” said Clemont.

Some of the other items were from smaller stores such as Back on the Rack and B.J.’s Doughnuts. The latter always donates cinnamon buns, which Clemont said always go for an “outrageous” price. Another lady, Clemont says, always donates a whole lot of baked goods.

“Every dollar that comes to us stays here in 100 Mile House,” said the Lions Club’s president. “Our motto is “we serve” and we serve this community to the best of our ability.”

The 100 Mile Lions Club has worked on several projects throughout the community, as well as helping people in the community who have certain medical needs or scholarships for students among other things.

Two upcoming Lion’s events are the $500 shopping spree and the White Cane Blind Curling Tournament in January, where the Lions Club will be providing a meal.

Tickets can be purchased for the shopping spree at Whimsey Gifts and the draw will be on Dec. 5.

