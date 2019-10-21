What are Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo candidates and campaigns up to?

We check in with the candidates to see what they are up to

We asked candidates what candidates are up to today.

Green Party Candidate Iain Currie going in to vote. Submitted photo.

Iain Currie – Green Party of Canada

“My wife and I will be walking to our polling place to vote this morning and then meeting some friends for breakfast. Our volunteers have the “get-out-the-vote” efforts firmly in hand, and I have been told that I need to mostly stay out of the way. Since I have not had as much time to spend with my family as I would like since the campaign started, I am going to enjoy that today while we wait for tonight.”

NDP Candidate Cynthia Egli spending some time with her dog. Submitted photo.

Cynthia Egli – NDP

“An early morning walk along the river is good for the soul, after weeks of intensive politicking and reduced sleep. The campaigning is over and I am looking forward to squeezing in some downtime this morning with my family and the dogs! As the day unfolds, the priority is to get out our vote. I think all candidates are nervously awaiting final results from across the country and locally.”

Animal Protection Party Kira Cheeseborough going in to vote. Submitted photo.

Kira Cheeseborough – Animal Protection Party

“After going to my polling station and casting my vote, I will be spending the day with loved ones and friends to celebrate a successful first election campaign. We’ll be hosting a small gathering later this evening for volunteers and party supporters to attend and watch the final count. It’s a surreal moment waking up knowing my name is even on the ballot. But I know this will not be the last.”

A campaign volunteer busy for Terry Lake’s campaign. Submitted photo.

Terry Lake – Liberal Party of Canada

“On the morning of the election, we are busy getting our phone systems ready for calling all our identified supporters to remind them to vote. As reports from polling stations come in, we input which of our supporters had voted and call those who have not. We are also lining up rides for those who need transporting to the polls.”

Cathy McLeod – Conservative Party of Canada

“Election Day is here! We have amazing volunteers out across the riding encouraging people to vote. I will be knocking on doors until the polls close, talking about Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer’s vision for helping all Canadians get ahead. We will end the day at the campaign office with my family and team watching the results come in.”

We did not receive a response from Communist Party candidate Peter Kerek or PPC candidate Ken Finlayson. We will add them if we do.

