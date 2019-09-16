Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau speaks at a campaign event in Mississauga, Ont., on Sept. 16, 2019. (CP)

VIDEO: Liberals make child care pledge, Greens unveil platform on Day 6 of campaign

Green party leader Elizabeth May unveils her party’s platform in Toronto

Signature policy pieces for the Liberals and the Greens were unveiled Monday on day six of a federal election campaign that saw leaders campaigning across the country.

Justin Trudeau pledged $535 million per year to increase before and after school child care spaces and cut fees for parents, a program that would require getting the provinces on side.

He made the promise in Waterloo, Ont., the start of a blitz of southwestern Ontario that also saw him take questions from reporters for the first time since Friday.

Further down Ontario’s main highway stood Green party Leader Elizabeth May, who in Toronto released her party’s platform.

The party says everything it is promising must be viewed through the lens of the climate crisis, as politics as usual during a climate emergency is the wrong approach.

In a bit of political tit-for-tat with the Greens, the NDP announced Monday it had recruited the former leader of the Greens in Quebec to run for them there, replacing former New Democrat MP Pierre Nantel who defected to the Greens.

The Canadian Press

