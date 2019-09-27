Jagmeet Singh, Bob Chamberlin pledge to defend the coast (Cole Schisler photo)

Singh pledges $40 million coastal protection plan while in Ladysmith

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh announced the plan at a campaign stop in Ladysmith, B.C.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh made a campaign stop in Ladysmith Friday morning to announce that if elected, the NDP would form a $40-million coastal protection plan to combat marine debris and pollution in Canadian coastal waters.

RELATED: NDP will tackle ‘housing crisis’ with affordable housing and up to $5,000 in rental support

“This fund’s going to protect salmon, help us reinforce the coast guard, and make sure we continue… the work of making sure abandoned vessels are cleaned up, because they pose a risk to polluting the coastline,” Singh said.

He also spoke out against coal and grain freighters that have been parking along Vancouver Island’s coastline. Vancouver Island residents have expressed concern that freighters are damaging marine ecosystems and increase the risk of oil spills.

Singh said he would continue fighting against the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline, and slammed Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau for approving the project. He also pledged to end fossil fuel subsidies immediately.

“I am going to end immediately fossil fuel subsidies. I’m going to take those billions of dollars and invest it in clean and renewable energy.” Singh said.

RELATED: Scheer, Trudeau spar over climate pledges, as May offers cost breakdown

When asked how he will get the provinces and territories on board with his proposal, Singh said that the federal government can end fossil fuel subsidies without consulting provincial governments.

In terms of investments in renewable energy, Singh said getting the provinces on board is a matter of putting the “right incentives on the table”.

Nanaimo MLA Sheila Malcolmson and Nanaimo-Ladysmith NDP candidate Bob Chamberlin joined Singh in the announcement.

During her time in parliament, Malcolmson tabled a private members bill to deal with the issue of derelict vessels.

Her bill was defeated in favour of a Liberal bill. In 2018, Chamberlin played a large role in implementing the United Nations Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples to reach a settlement with the B.C. government that prevented salmon farms from impeding the natural spawning routes of wild salmon.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Jean Chretien in Kelowna to support Liberal candidates
Next story
Source of Trudeau ‘brownface’ photo says only motive was public’s right to know

Just Posted

All fire bans lifted with arrival of cool weather in Cariboo Fire Centre

Category 3 ban lifted due to a decrease in wildfire risk

100 Mile House Wranglers get mixed results on first long road trip

‘The kids got to know each other a little bit more’

Support group for disabled women, caregivers starting up in 100 Mile House

“A lot of times people with disabilities are kind of forgotten”

Safeway donates non-perishables to help ease food bank shortages

Safeway donated a skid full of juice boxes and two carts of hampers to the Food Bank Society

Kindergym receives an $8,000 donation

Funds will pay for Community Hall rental

Fashion Fridays: Outfits to look taller and slimmer

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

VIDEO: Teens gather en masse across Canada to demand drastic climate action

Greta Thunberg says if adults are mocking kids, they must feel threatened

Chretien says Trudeau has handled blackface issue properly

Former Liberal prime minister’s advice for Trudeau—move on

Fishermen surprised to catch piranhas at popular B.C. lake

Conservation officer service confirms two red-bellied piranhas caught in Nanaimo lake

RCMP to release report today on B.C. homicides that sparked massive manhunt

Police have said Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod died from self-inflicted gun wounds

Rural grant program will be back next year, John Horgan vows

B.C. premier says mill closures are urgent priority

Mayor hopes guilty verdict brings closure to family of murdered Oak Bay girls

Andrew Berry found guilty of second-degree murder of his two daughters

Daughter of patient charged in Abbotsford nurse attack says she warned hospital of danger

Jen Goodkey pleads for help and warns that her father is ‘very dangerous’ while in state of psychosis

Environment Canada calls for chances of snow on B.C. highways this weekend

A cold airmass is settling over B.C. Interior and will persist through the weekend

Most Read