Polls now open in Canada’s 2019 federal election

Which party will be chosen to form the next government?

A new federal government is expected to be named Monday night, as Canada’s 2019 general election gets underway.

The main parties vying for the 338 seats in the House of Commons are Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives, Jagmeet Singh’s New Democrats, and Elizabeth May’s Greens. The People’s Party of Canada, under former high-profile Tory Maxime Bernier, is running for the first time.

Polls are open in B.C. until 7 p.m. local time:

Who is running in the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo?

Cathy McLeod (Conservative Party of Canada)

Terry Lake (Liberal Party of Canada)

Iain Currie (Green Party of Canada)

Cynthia Egli (New Democratic Party)

Ken Finlayson (People’s Party of Canada)

Kira Cheeseborough (Animal Protection Party of Canada)

Peter Kerek (Communist Party of Canada)

