(Elections Canada photo)

Polls now open in Canada’s 2019 federal election

Which party will be chosen to form the next government?

A new federal government is expected to be named Monday night, as Canada’s 2019 general election gets underway.

The main parties vying for the 338 seats in the House of Commons are Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives, Jagmeet Singh’s New Democrats, and Elizabeth May’s Greens. The People’s Party of Canada, under former high-profile Tory Maxime Bernier, is running for the first time.

Polls are open in B.C. until 7 p.m. local time:

Look up where you’re supposed to vote here.

^

Who is running in the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo?

Cathy McLeod (Conservative Party of Canada)

Federal Election 2019: QA with Conservative Party candidate Cathy McLeod

Conservative Party candidate committed to completing Trans Mountain pipeline

Terry Lake (Liberal Party of Canada)

Federal Election 2019: QA with Liberal Party candidate Terry Lake

Former B.C. health minister ready to make a return

Iain Currie (Green Party of Canada)

Federal Election 2019: QA with Green Party candidate Iain Currie

Green Party candidate wants to bring ecological wisdom to the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo riding

Cynthia Egli (New Democratic Party)

Federal Election 2019: QA with New Democratic Party candidate Cynthia Egli

NDP candidate committed to making life better for the middle and lower class in the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo

Ken Finlayson (People’s Party of Canada)

Local rancher Ken Finlayson sets himself apart as People’s Party candidate

Kira Cheeseborough (Animal Protection Party of Canada)

Federal Election 2019: QA with Animal Party candidate Kira Cheeseborough

Youngest Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo riding candidate seeking animal protection and social justice

Peter Kerek (Communist Party of Canada)

Federal Election 2019: QA with Communist Party candidate Peter Kerek

Peter Kerek; seeking a more fair and just society

For Elections Canada’s FAQ page for questions like what kind of identification to bring, click here.

For all of our stories on the 2019 federal election, click here.

Check out our website and Facebook page for full coverage of the results once polls close.

