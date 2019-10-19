Leaders pour it on with rallies, boosts for candidates as campaign reaches peak

The federal election campaign has reached a crescendo

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has a marathon day of campaigning ahead, starting early this morning near Niagara Falls, Ont., and ending with a late-night rally in Calgary after a stop in Winnipeg along the way.

The federal election campaign has reached a crescendo, with leaders giving it their all to try to excite their volunteers and get every last potential voter to the polls on Monday.

Trudeau’s schedule includes three rallies, including the one in Calgary that starts at 11 p.m.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is to be in and around Toronto all day, with stops alongside multiple candidates before a rally in suburban Richmond Hill.

ELECTION 2019: It’s so close, it could come down to who turns out to vote

The NDP’s Jagmeet Singh starts in Vancouver, talking about the hot issue of housing at a downtown news conference, and ends his day with a rally in Penticton, B.C., where MP Richard Cannings is running for re-election.

The Greens’ Elizabeth May is spending her day in and around Vancouver, boosting local candidates with sign-waves and door-to-door canvasses, but she finishes with a big regional rally at Canada Place featuring environmentalist David Suzuki.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
ELECTION 2019: It’s so close, it could come down to who turns out to vote

Just Posted

100 Mile raised RCMP officer recognized for action and response to Elephant Hill wildfire

Officer lost his own home to Elephant Hill wildfire

Starry Nights fundraiser will support Outreach Cystoscopy Program

The South Cariboo Health Foundation’s annual light display will return this November

South Cariboo business wins national innovation contest

‘I learned that there was a lot of people out there like me’

Editorial: Vote wisely, but vote

There are no backsies when it comes to voting

Advance votes up 33.6 per cent in Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo

4,782 more advance votes cast in riding

ELECTION 2019: It’s so close, it could come down to who turns out to vote

Black Press Media’s polling analyst on the origins of predictive seat modelling in Canada

Leaders pour it on with rallies, boosts for candidates as campaign reaches peak

The federal election campaign has reached a crescendo

Allegations of racism lead to ministry investigation at Vancouver private school

St. George’s School was contacted over school describes as ‘deeply offensive behaviour online’

Not a political question: Thunberg calls for climate action in Alberta

Edmonton police estimated the size of the crowd at about 4,000

Zantac, the over-the-counter heartburn drug, pulled in Canada, U.S.

Health Canada also investigates possible carcinogen in some ranitidine drugs

B.C. public safety minister says cannabis edibles not in stores til January

Mike Farnworth says he wants regional issues considered when it comes to licensing

Greta Thunberg calls for climate action in Alberta, but doesn’t talk oilsands

Swedish teen was met with some oil and gas industry supporters who came in a truck convoy

Scheer denies spreading ‘misinformation’ in predicting unannounced Liberal taxes

Conservative leader had claimed that a potential NDP-Liberal coalition could lead to a hike in GST

Council asks to limit cruise ship visits to Victoria harbour

Mayor says motion is not meant to curtail current visits or limit local cruise industry expansion

Most Read