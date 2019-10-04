Federal election Candidates Forum in 100 Mile House on Oct. 9

Questions can be submitted no later than 9 p.m. on Oct 7

Have any questions for the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo candidates in this upcoming federal election? They can be heard at the upcoming All Candidates Forum at the Valley Room on Oct. 9.

“Currently we have confirmed Green Party’s Iain Currie, Conservative Party’s Cathy McLeod, [and] Liberal Party’s Terry Lake. With NDP’s Cynthia Egli confirming that she is unavailable to attend,” said Robyn Angus, the events coordinator for the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce, which who is hosting the event. “So far, I have yet to get confirmation from Peter Kerek of the Communist Party, Ken Finlayson for the People’s Party and Kira Cheeseborough for the Animal Protection Party.”

The moderator will be Christine Gallagher, the chair of the chamber’s board.

Questions for the candidates can be submitted to southcariboochamberevents@gmail.com or at the chamber office #2-385 Birch Ave. The deadline is 9 p.m. on Oct. 7.

Questions should include which party they are addressed to. The full name and phone number of the asker needs to be included, though this information will remain confidential.

Any questions the South Cariboo Chamber deems inappropriate or disrespectful in nature will be disregarded.

The doors to the forum open at 5:30 p.m.