Cathy McLeod. Submitted photo.

Federal Election 2019: QA with Conservative Party candidate Cathy McLeod

McLeod talks why she should be re-elected

The 100 Mile Free Press asked each candidate of the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo riding a series of three questions for this week’s federal election coverage. The first question: What makes you the best candidate? The second: What issues in the South Cariboo need attention and how would you address them? And the third: How will you balance the needs and challenges of large communities in comparison to small rural communities throughout the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo riding? Candidates were given 300 words or less to share their responses. To ensure fairness as best we could, we’ve cut responses down if they went over 300 words.

What makes you the best candidate?

Since first elected as your member of Parliament, I am extremely proud to have delivered on the priorities of Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo. Nearly half a billion dollars in federal funding has been invested in strengthening each community in our riding, including in communities across the South Cariboo. I have fought hard to address the devastating softwood mill closures and reductions, advocated for the cattle industry and protected the rights of our law-abiding firearm owners. Every day in this campaign, Conservative leader Andrew Scheer has been presenting a plan to put more money in your pockets and help you get ahead.

What issues in the South Cariboo need attention and how would you address them?

The biggest priority is the crisis in the forestry industry. We need a strategy to support the industry itself, but also workers, their families, and communities. For industry, this means a softwood lumber agreement. For workers, we need a more responsive EI system.

How will you balance the needs and challenges of large communities in comparison to small rural communities throughout the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo riding?

As a member of Parliament for Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo, I have always sought to be a voice for the entire riding. That is why I was the first MP to open an office to serve constituents in 100 Mile House and why I have advocated for all those impacted by the shutdowns and cutbacks in the forestry industry – for increased broadband and for law-abiding firearm owners.

I would also push for more local funding as we have since first elected.

Some key projects for 100 Mile House include: funding provided for the Gold Rush Snowmobile Trail Improvement Project, their Soccer Association’s field construction or improvements to the town’s water system; or in Clinton where funding was given to the New Horizons for Seniors Program for the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #194 and the Clinton Seniors Association, and upgrading of the Clinton Memorial Hall.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lawyers for ‘Snowden refugees’ demand Trudeau grant asylum before election

Just Posted

Young woman from Cariboo Chilcotin victim of highway fatality near Cache Creek

Police said the 23-year-old driver crossed the centre line on Highway 1 near Juniper Beach

Prohibited driver hit police vehicle south of 100 Mile

Suspect charged with numerous offences and released from custody after initial investigation

Federal Election 2019: QA with Communist Party candidate Peter Kerek

Kerek talks about value-added products and democracy

Federal Election 2019: QA with Animal Party candidate Kira Cheeseborough

Cheeseborough talks supporting workers, deforesting and more

Federal Election 2019: QA with New Democratic Party candidate Cynthia Egli

Egli talks better housing, health care and climate action

ELECTION 2019: Have Justin Trudeau’s Liberals really cut middle-class taxes?

Conservative Andrew Scheer vows to cut bottom bracket, NDP’s Jagmeet Singh targets wealth tax

British family deported after ‘accidental’ U.S. border crossing

U.S. officials deny it was mistake, release video of vehicle crossing into Washington from Langley

LETTERS: Wolf kills, wilderness protection and caribou recovery

Readers respond to Tom Fletcher’s column on B.C. program

Kamloops man hangs on to back of stolen truck as suspect speeds away, crashes

The pickup truck was seen leaving the roadway before bursting into flames

Everything you need to know before getting the flu shot

Island pharmacist shares concerns, recommendations before flu season hits

‘Sky didn’t fall:’ Police, lawyers still adjusting after pot legalization

Statistics Canada says 541 people were charged under the federal Cannabis Act between Oct. 17, 2018 and the end of the year

Fewer people prescribed opioids in B.C., but other provinces lack data: doctors

Patients who began taking opioids were prescribed smaller doses for shorter duration

Electric cello, stolen from vehicle in Williams Lake, returned to U.S. owner

Rita Rice of Texas said she and her husband had given up hope of ever seeing it again

Drop, cover and hold on: Thousands of British Columbians to take part in earthquake drill

This year’s drill comes as scientists announce discovery of ‘stormquakes,’ an earthquake and hurricane

Most Read