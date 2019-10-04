One of three signs along Highway 97 in West Kelowna that were vandalized. (Contributed)

‘Fascist’: Vandals strike People’s Party of Canada election signs in Okanagan

The signs read ‘Fascist?’ and ‘Elect a Fascist?’

The People’s Party of Canada has had three of its signs along Highway 97 vandalized with claims of fascism directed at the party.

The signs, along Highway 97 in West Kelowna, target the party’s Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidate Allan Duncan. The signs were spraypainted and now read, “Fascist?” and “Elect a Fascist?”

Duncan said he is disappointed about the incident as his party is “pursuing freedom in our democracy.”

“The sentiments and message of the damage is the opposite of my personal convictions,” he said.

“Canada is no longer Canada without freedom. It is something else. The vile label across my name is hurtful and offensive. Our supporters cherish democracy and wish it to thrive. Participation in democratic conversation from a wide range of opinions is necessary for the health of our political system. The message imposed over my signage is opposed to what I believe in and am pursuing in this election. We are seeking to conserve liberty in our democracy.”

Duncan said five signs were also knocked over but he’s unsure if that was intentional or just the wind.

Duncan said that it was Dan Albas’ campaign office that let him know of the vandalized signs.

READ MORE: NDP calls out Okanagan Green candidates for views on abortion

READ MORE: Conservatives pulling ahead of Liberals in Kelowna-Lake Country riding

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Getting personal: Day 23 of federal campaign heats up
Next story
Federal election Candidates Forum in 100 Mile House on Oct. 9

Just Posted

Federal election Candidates Forum in 100 Mile House on Oct. 9

Questions can be submitted no later than 9 p.m. on Oct 7

Marathon from 100 Mile House to Kamloops to bring awareness to suicide and mental health

On Oct. 5, Micah Todd will embark on a 121-mile (194.7 kilometres)… Continue reading

100 Mile House Safeway in its last days

Store is set to close on Oct. 5 for transformation into FreshCo

Oktoberfest brings the Yodel to the 108 Mile Ranch

The Oktoberfest in 108 Mile Ranch, organized by the 108 Lions, will… Continue reading

MLA reports on UBCM, logging truck rally, and Rural Dividend Program

“It was interesting to see how much people appreciate the forest industry…”

VIDEO: Cyclists, bear OK after bruin chases them on North Vancouver trail

Brad Martyn caught the chain of events on his helmet-mounted video camera

Scheer stuck on dual citizenship while touting tough-on-crime agenda

Conservative leader: ‘It’s not a big deal in Canada for people to have dual citizenship’

B.C. candidate must be kicked out of Conservative party for homophobic comments: rival

NDP rival Svend Robinson, Canada’s first openly gay MP, wants Scheer to give Leung the boot

‘Fascist’: Vandals strike People’s Party of Canada election signs in Okanagan

The signs read ‘Fascist?’ and ‘Elect a Fascist?’

Feds fight ruling on compensation for failures in First Nations child services

‘This is beyond unacceptable,’ said National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Perry Bellegarde

Mother bear found dead from gunshot wounds near Keremeos vineyard

B.C. Wildlife Federation offers up to $2,000 reward for info leading to a conviction

Campbell River mom enters B.C.-themed design into Vans shoe contest

Cape Mudge Lighthouse, Big Rock and Quadra ferry all featured

VIDEO: Rare tropical sea turtle rescued on Vancouver Island

‘Berni’ the olive ridley sea turtle is recovering from cold shock at the Vancouver Aquarium

‘I saw a glimmer of hope and talent’: $1 rescue horse wins B.C. show

One-eyed Marvel, once considered dangerous, now a rising star

Most Read