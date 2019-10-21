ELECTION 2019: Here are the results from our 12 B.C. races to watch

Incumbents mostly won our 12 key races, but there were a few upsets too

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau wave as they go on stage at Liberal election headquarters in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Justin Trudeau remains prime minister after a 40-day election campaign, though he’ll need the support of at least one party to maintain a minority government.

Incumbents also mostly won our 12 races to watch in B.C., but there were a few upsets too.

Vancouver

Vancouver Granville: Independent candidate Jody Wilson-Raybould won a tight three-way race with Liberal Taleeb Noormohamed and Conservative Zach Segal. The former justice minister quit Trudeau’s cabinet after she accused the him and his office of inappropriately pressuring her to intervene in the criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin on corruption charges.

READ MORE: Wilson-Raybould pledges non-partisan approach at campaign rally

Vancouver Kingsway: New Democrat Don Davies was elected for a fourth term, despite the efforts of a star candidate running for the Liberals, former TV anchor Tamara Taggart. The long-serving MP was first elected in 2008.

North Vancouver: Liberal Jonathan Wilkinson held on to his seat. He faced Andrew Saxton, former Conservative MP from 2008-2015, in a re-run of the 2015 vote.

Burnaby North–Seymour: Incumbent Liberal Terry Beech bested former NDP MP Svend Robinson, one of Canada’s first openly gay MPs. This riding is the endpoint for the Trans Mountain pipeline and put the Liberals’ pipeline policies in the spotlight like no other in the province. The Conservative candidate was kicked out of the party for anti-gay statements.

Lower Mainland

Pitt Meadows–Maple Ridge: Former BC Liberal MLA Marc Dalton, running for the Conservatives, beat out Liberal Dan Ruimy. Dalton lost his provincial seat to an NDP candidate in the 2017 B.C. election, and couldn’t run as a federal Liberal in 2019 because Ruimy was already representing the riding for that party.

READ MORE: Conservatives declared in Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge

Cloverdale–Langley City: After staying silent about photos circulated of performers in blackface at events held at her family’s greenhouses in recent years, businesswoman Tamara Jansen was able to wrest back what was once a fairly safe Conservative seat from Liberal incumbent John Aldag. Aldag had won by 10 per cent over the Tories last time around.

READ MORE: Conservative Jansen declared winner in Cloverdale-Langley City

Coquitlam–Port Coquitlam: Liberal Ron McKinnon captured this formerly solid Tory seat by fewer than 2,000 votes in 2015. After spending more money in the riding this time — he was outspent by the Conservatives by more than $170,000 the last time — he captured Coquitlam again.

South Surrey–White Rock: Liberal Gordie Hogg, the popular former mayor of White Rock and Surrey-White Rock MLA, lost to Conservative Kerry-Lynne Findlay. Hogg’s defeat comes as a shock to locals not only because of his popularity, but because he had defeated Findlay, a former Delta-Richmond East MP under prime minister Stephen Harper, in a 2017 byelection.

READ MORE: SOUTH SURREY-WHITE ROCK — Kerry-Lynne Findlay wins seat for Conservatives

Vancouver Island

Esquimalt–Saanich–Sooke: NDP incumbent Randall Garrison clinched his riding from his 2015 Liberal challenger, David Merner, who was running for the Greens. Garrison’s supporters celebrated with orange soda and Cheesies.

READ MORE: Garrison re-elected in Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke

Courtenay–Alberni: The NDP’s Gord Johns was re-elected to his riding, defeating Conservative candidate Byron Horner and Green hopeful Sean Wood. Last year, he received attention for his private member’s motion on ocean plastics.

Interior

Kamloops–Thompson–Cariboo: Incumbent Conservative MP Cathy McLeod fended off popular former BC Liberal environment minister Terry Lake, who was running for the federal Liberals. McLeod had held on to her seat in 2015 after suffering a double-digit decline from the previous election. She was first elected in 2008.

Kootenay–Columbia: The NDP’s Wayne Stetski won here four years ago by a razor-thin margin, but he was unable to eke out a win again. The longtime Conservative stronghold, held by former Alliance and Reform Party MP Jim Abbott since 1997, went to Conservative candidate Rob Morrison.

READ MORE: Morrison declared winner in Kootenay-Columbia

With files from Bruce Cameron and The Canadian Press



karissa.gall@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter