As more votes have come in, Conservative candidate Cathy McLeod has taken the lead

Poll are closed

7:44 p.m.: Conservative candidate Cathy McLeod is now at 817 votes to Liberal Terry Lake’s 570.

NDP candidate Cynthia Egli is in third with 219 votes, Green Party candidate Iain Currie at 202 votes, Animal Protection Party candidate Kira Cheeseborough with eight, People Party’s candidate Ken Finlayson with 23 and Communist Party candidate Peter Kerek with five.

7:40 p.m.: Conservative candidate Cathy McLeod has extended her lead, sitting at 489 votes to Liberal Terry Lake’s 369.

NDP candidate Cynthia Egli is in third with 151 votes, Green Party candidate Iain Currie at 96 votes, Animal Protection Party candidate Kira Cheeseborough with three, People Party’s candidate Ken Finlayson with 14 and Communist Party candidate Peter Kerek with four.

7:35 p.m.: With a few more votes counted, Conservative Cathy McLeod has taken over the lead. She’s now at 116 votes to Liberal Terry Lake’s 109.

NDP candidate Cynthia Egli is in third with 36 votes, Green Party candidate Iain Currie at 20 votes, Animal Protection Party candidate Kira Cheeseborough with two, People Party’s candidate Ken Finlayson with three and Communist Party candidate Peter Kerek with two.

7:27 p.m.: The polls have closed in B.C.

With just very few votes counted, Liberal Party Candidate Terry Lake is leading with 72 votes.

Conservative Cathy McLeod is in second with 64 votes, followed by NDP candidate Cynthia Egli in third with 26 votes, Green Party candidate Iain Currie at 14 votes, Animal Protection Party candidate Kira Cheeseborough with two, People Party’s candidate Ken Finlayson with two and Communist Party candidate Peter Kerek with one.

