Advance votes up 33.6 per cent in Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo

Early voting numbers were way up in the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo electoral district from the 2015 to the 2019 election.

Elections Canada recorded 19,006 votes at the advance polls between Oct. 11 and 14.

In the 2015 election, 14,224 votes were cast at advance polls in the riding. That means 33.6 per cent more votes were cast in the riding in advance polls.

This year, however, in Canada as a whole, there were more polling stations and people had more time to cast their vote with polls being open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. as opposed to noon to 8 p.m. in 2015.

