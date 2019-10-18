Advance votes up 33.6 per cent in Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo

4,782 more advance votes cast in riding

Early voting numbers were way up in the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo electoral district from the 2015 to the 2019 election.

Elections Canada recorded 19,006 votes at the advance polls between Oct. 11 and 14.

In the 2015 election, 14,224 votes were cast at advance polls in the riding. That means 33.6 per cent more votes were cast in the riding in advance polls.

This year, however, in Canada as a whole, there were more polling stations and people had more time to cast their vote with polls being open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. as opposed to noon to 8 p.m. in 2015.

RELATED: Advanced polls saw 4.7 million Canadians cast their ballots in the 2019 federal election

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Scheer denies spreading ‘misinformation’ in predicting unannounced Liberal taxes

Just Posted

Advance votes up 33.6 per cent in Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo

4,782 more advance votes cast in riding

‘Food doesn’t belong in the garbage’

Loop’s waste-free collaboration saves groceries from landfill

100 Mile RCMP warn of suspicious furnace salespeople

‘Some victims have provided confidential banking information’

Fire department visits CFEC in 100 Mile

‘The kids seemed to really enjoy themselves’

Suspected Canim Lake break in turn out to be helpful neighbour

100 Mile House RCMP appreciates the cooperation of the citizens along Canim Lake South Road

Fashion Fridays: 5 things to remove from your closet

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Greta Thunberg calls for climate action in Alberta, but doesn’t talk oilsands

Swedish teen was met with some oil and gas industry supporters who came in a truck convoy

Scheer denies spreading ‘misinformation’ in predicting unannounced Liberal taxes

Conservative leader had claimed that a potential NDP-Liberal coalition could lead to a hike in GST

Council asks to limit cruise ship visits to Victoria harbour

Mayor says motion is not meant to curtail current visits or limit local cruise industry expansion

Chilliwack man pleads guilty in crash that killed pregnant woman

Frank Tessman charged under Motor Vehicle Act for accident that killed Kelowna school teacher

Kawhi Leonard, former Toronto Raptor, welcomed back to Vancouver at pre-season game

Fans go wild at pre-season game between L.A. Clippers and Dallas Mavericks at Rogers Arena

Greens and NDP go head to head on West Coast; Scheer takes fight to Bernier

Trudeau turns focus to key ridings outside Toronto after two days in Quebec

Canucks beat Stanley Cup champs 4-3 in a shootout

Leivo nets winner, Vancouver dumps St. Louis for fourth straight win

‘The more you test, the more you find’: Beef recalls a sign of success, experts say

Despite appearances, experts say a recent rise in major recalls is not a sign of food supply problems

Most Read