Abe Bourdon’s books at display at the Nuthatch in 100 Mile House. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

Writer of 15 books about the history of B.C. prospecting coming to 100 Mile House for book signing

Five of his books are about the Cariboo

People who always dreamt of laying a land claim in hopes of digging up some gold will be able to get some tips from Abe Bourdon when he comes into town on April 14.

“When I was young, the oldtimers who did all this stuff were still alive. Now, most of them are dead. The history they had wasn’t written down, it was vocal. So you talk to the oldtimers, you listen to them, you take notes because the experience is worth money,” said Bourdon, who has written 15 books on prospecting and rock hounding (the amateur collection of rocks and minerals) including five in the Cariboo.

Bourdon got his start in the mining and prospecting world in 1964, when a father’s friend was granted a Keene Engineering, Inc. franchise in Red Rock, a small community 40 kilometres south of Prince George. Bourdon worked the dredges before moving to a mine in Coquihalla a year later.

At the time, the Fraser River still had a lot of prospecting opportunities and Bourdon eventually became a staking agent, helping people claim a certain area if they couldn’t be there themselves in a time when a prospector had to actually physically be there to stake a claim and put up the post and lay out the lines.

“I kept running into people that didn’t know where to go or what to do,” said the author on why he decided to write the books.

The first one is focused on Clinton, where he now lives.

Bourdon got the idea when he stopped for a cup of coffee on his way south at his sister’s, who drew up plans for homes. She was with a client and the client wondered what he could do to keep tourists in Clinton longer.

So the former stake agent piped up and mentioned the various types of rocks ranging from granite to opal in Clinton could draw in rock hounders and prospectors.

It gave Bourdon the idea to start writing books on the subject, detailing locations and the history of the activities in the area and some how-to tips. The books were printed by his father-in-law who suggested the budding author look into doing a book on the Northwest Coast. Then someone asked about Prince George and people kept on asking about other locations.

“I got talking with different tourism stops and they were saying ‘we get people asking where we can go pan that’s open,’ so I did some research and found a whole number of areas set aside by councils or our provincial government that you couldn’t stake a claim on but they were in gold producing areas,” said Bourdon about why he decided to do the books on the Cariboo series. “I think they’re a good deal for the B.C. tourism industry and it’s good exercise.”

Panning Along the Cariboo Trail is the first book in the series and has locations from Lillooet to McLeod Lake where readers can pan without interfering with someone else’s claim to avoid any hard feelings.

Bourdon says people can get a little territorial over their claim and can try to keep people off their claim if they catch them, however, they don’t actually have the right to do that. Bourdon advised avoiding causing any trouble though.

Two more books are in the works but will not be about rock hounding and prospecting, instead, they will focus on provincial politics. Bourdon, now in his 70s, said it is unlikely he’ll write more books afterwards.

“These things are operated as they go because I print them myself and I put them together and I bind them,” he said. In total, he has bound and sold over 5,000 copies of his books.

The signing at Nuthatch Books is on April 14 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
A diamond in Forest Grove

Just Posted

Red Cross to cover 90-year-old Lone Butte man’s $20,000 emergency airfare

Evacuated to Whitehorse during wildfires but had to be flown to Vancouver for heart condition

B.C. adds funding to re-grow forests damaged by 2017 wildfires

About $134 million is being split by regions hit hardest, including Cariboo, Kootenays, Okanagan

100 Mile Free Press nominated for two Ma Murray awards

“If it made some people think twice about their actions then that was missions accomplished”

Writer of 15 books about the history of B.C. prospecting coming to 100 Mile House for book signing

Five of his books are about the Cariboo

100 Mile House local Special Olympics BC coordinator looking to step down

Denise Thiessen has been in the role for eight years after taking the reigns in 2010

Vancouver hockey fans bid fond farewell to Sedin twins

Endless class and mind-bending goals — what fans will miss the most about Daniel and Henrik Sedin.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

RCMP confirm fatalities after semi collides with Humboldt Broncos team bus

Accident occurred on north-central Saskatchewan highway

B.C. man turns nerdy hobby into a million dollar startup

Aaron Davidson left behind a six figure corporate job to find meaning in the mountains of Revelstoke

B.C. golfer Hadwin makes cut, will play weekend rounds at Masters

PGA pro in tie for 18th after two rounds at Augusta National

Warm weather could increase illegal border crossings in Canada

Officials in Canada braced for another spike in illegal border crossings

Traditional medicine helps heal at missing women inquiry

From elders, counsellors and therapists, the national event includes an array of health supports

Missing and murdered inquiry emboldens those to move forward: chairwoman

Marion Buller says the inquiry’s value in that respect is too great to be calculated

B.C. man’s family slams watchdog investigation clearing RCMP officer

Report on the death of Peter De Groot ignores crucial issues, family says

Most Read

  • Writer of 15 books about the history of B.C. prospecting coming to 100 Mile House for book signing

    Five of his books are about the Cariboo