Wrangler secret bid art auction ‘a good cause’

When she heard about the 100 Mile House Wrangler’s secret bid art auction, local artist Dawn Miller saw a good cause.

One of a dozen artists contributing to the auction, Miller is an acupuncture practitioner at Integrated Elements when she’s not making art. Miller said the auction is a great way to “come together as a community… and show our support.” Artists have donated 19 pieces, which are being displayed at various businesses around town.

“Hopefully we can raise money for the Wranglers for next fall,” Miller said.

Miller, who has been dabbling in art since she was a child, has taken to painting vivid landscapes and animals with oils and acrylics in recent years.

She recently showcased her work in October 2020 with the show Replenishing Qi at Parkside Gallery.

Her contribution to the auction is an acrylic painting titled Cariboo Colours which she said combines realism and abstract together. A depiction of colours found in the Cariboo during the fall, her piece sought to capture the oranges and yellows of the aspen trees, based on a photo she took of Sharpe Lake a few years ago.

She’s hopeful that when potential bidders look upon it they’ll understand how beautiful and picturesque the Cariboo is. Miller added it should invoke the feeling of just stepping out your door and into nature. Her painting is displayed at Regency Chrysler.

Regardless of whoever ends up making the winning bid on Cariboo Colours or how much it goes for, Miller said she will be happy as long as they fall in love with her piece. She encourages the whole community to come out to bid.

The artwork is displayed at RBC, CIBC, the Credit Union, the Sugar Shack, Cariboo Floor Design, Pharmasave, Rustic Elements, Uptown Brewery, Gustafson’s Central GM, 70 Mile General Store, Days Inn, Andres Electronics, Sunrise Ford, Regency Chrysler, Western Financial and the 100 Mile Free Press. The auction is slated to end in early April.

