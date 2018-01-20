Winter Film Series ready with three showings

Focus on sustainability and relevance to the South Cariboo

This year’s winter film series will have three instead of four, says Peter Jarvis, director and secretary of the South Cariboo Sustainability Society as well as the film organizer. They were hoping to move the fourth to December or November but the Era of Megafires in effect took that place, he says.

The first film, The 4th Revolution Energy Autonomy, is the one Jarvis says he’s most excited about.

“It is about renewable energy which I’m most interested in. The various people in the society, everybody has their own favourite topic. Actually, the most popular topic in this area is probably about local food production, farming and growing your own vegetables and such and such but my personal favourite is renewable energy.”

Not just renewable energy but also minimizing the energy we use, he adds.

“We try and do sustainability type films and try and make them relevant to the Cariboo but sort of go over the range of topics in sustainability,” says Jarvis. “Then we switch to one about actually marine shipping, which you wouldn’t think was applicable to here but it kind of is. Everything comes from somewhere else … and most of that comes by ship.”

The third film will be about the fashion industry, says Jarvis.

They put on the Winter Film Series because they want to inform people and encourage people about sustainability and environmental issues, says Jarvis.

When they really put a lot of effort into advertising their events, like for the Era of Megafires presentation, Jarvis says they get over 100 people. For their regular winter film series showing, they can easily get 35 people, which they’re quite pleased with, says Jarvis.

He says the first film goes quite well with the Sierra Club’s recent statement on how poorly Canada has done in regards to the targets set for greenhouse gasses.

The first film will be shown at the Stemete7uw’i Friendship Centre behind the Anglican Church starting at 7 p.m. on Jan. 23. For more information, call 250-791-7284 or 250-395-4103.

