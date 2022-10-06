Watercolour artist looks back on decade of art

A Mountain View Along the Thompson River by Sheryl Fremlin. Sheryl Fremlin is exploring her painting career with Watercolour: A Retrospective at the Showcase Gallery this month. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Sheryl Fremlin is exploring her painting career with Watercolour: A Retrospective at the Showcase Gallery this month. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Sheryl Fremlin is exploring her painting career with Watercolour: A Retrospective at the Showcase Gallery this month. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Dawn Breaking on the Sound by Sheryl Fremlin.

Sheryl Fremlin is returning to her artist roots this month with Watercolour: A Retrospective.

Fremlin has brought a dozen of her signature watercolour paintings to display at the Showcase Gallery this month. After experimenting with other mediums in recent months, including collages, she said it was refreshing to get back to doing what she does best.

“This last year I was missing doing watercolours because that is my favourite medium to work in,” Fremlin said. “I just missed the process.”

In addition to a few recent paintings, Fremlin said she’s brought examples of her work that cover the last 10 years of her career. This will allow casual viewers to see the progression of her craft and skill over the years.

“I’m just keeping it simple and I wanted to show some of my past and current work together. I hope it inspires people and educates them about the watercolour medium so that they can see that it’s actual art that you can do so much with.”

Over time, Fremlin said her style has become looser and less detailed as she has been influenced by impressionism. Painting vibrant colours and accurately capturing light is an exciting challenge for her.

“I really like the effective contrast because my focus a lot of time is light because with watercolour it’s important to have the effect of light be your focus,” Fremlin said. “It really makes the painting sparkle.”

Fremlin said her painting A Mountain View Along the Thompson River embodies her current approach to watercolours. It depicts a stretch of Thompson River surrounded by mesa-like hills which she said was a challenge to paint. Landscapes aren’t typically her chosen subject but this piece allowed her to create a “very dramatic scene.”

Over the next year, Fremlin said she plans to continue painting bright watercolour landscapes. Watercolour: A Retrospective is on display until the end of the month at the Showcase Gallery in the South Cariboo Business Centre.



