Vancouver Island girl scores with winning song for BC Summer Games

Local singer/songwriter Lindsay Elzinga has brought a new voice to the Cowichan 2018 BC Summer Games.

After months of hard work and inspiration, she has written and recorded the official song of the Games.

“We are so excited to have our own local talent produce this incredible song,” Jen Woike, president of the Cowichan 2018 BC Summer Games team, said.

“Lindsay will be performing this original song at the opening ceremonies and other events over the coming months.”

Elzinga, who describes her song as “country-influenced,” is thrilled about her song being chosen.

“Writing this song was putting into words how I feel about this community, and how much the Cowichan Valley has done for me,” Elzinga said, when she sang her composition. “I’m very lucky to have grown up here and I’m so grateful to be given the chance to give back.

“I’ve been in and around Lake Cowichan and Duncan. Jen Woike approached me, and asked about me submitting a song.”

Singer/songwriters sent in their best ideas.

“And they liked mine. It’s about making the colours of your mind come to life.”

Elzinga is now part of a talented and growing group that have penned songs for the Games.

“It has become a tradition of the BC Games to have a song written and performed by a local songwriter,” explains Woike.

“We wanted to continue that tradition in the Cowichan, providing a local voice to this provincial event.”

The Cowichan 2018 BC Summer Games will take place at 27 venues throughout the Cowichan region from July 19-22.

More than 3,500 athletes, coaches and officials will take part in these Games, with the average competitor being 14 years old. For more information about the BC Games visit www.bcgames.org.