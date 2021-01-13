The Poe must go on: PSO to perform virtual show

The cast of Poe: Dreams of Madness are looking to bring a darker and more serious play to 100 Mile House, albeit virtually this year. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)The cast of Poe: Dreams of Madness are looking to bring a darker and more serious play to 100 Mile House, albeit virtually this year. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Logan Hendry’s Edgar Allen Poecalls out into the darkness to Sarah Carter’s knife-wielding Raven during a rehearsal of Poe: Dreams of Madness. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Logan Hendry’s Edgar Allen Poecalls out into the darkness to Sarah Carter’s knife-wielding Raven during a rehearsal of Poe: Dreams of Madness. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Sarah Carter and Jasper Gillis reenact Edgar Allen Poe’s famous short story The Cask of Amontillado. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Sarah Carter and Jasper Gillis reenact Edgar Allen Poe’s famous short story The Cask of Amontillado. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Trystin Tallent is one of 18 PSO drama students taking part in Poe: Dreams of Madness. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Trystin Tallent is one of 18 PSO drama students taking part in Poe: Dreams of Madness. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
For Maryanna Elliot Poe: Dreams of Madness is her first foyer into acting. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)For Maryanna Elliot Poe: Dreams of Madness is her first foyer into acting. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
The cast of Poe: Dreams of Madness are looking to bring a darker and more serious play to 100 Mile House, albeit virtually this year. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)The cast of Poe: Dreams of Madness are looking to bring a darker and more serious play to 100 Mile House, albeit virtually this year. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Sarah Carter and Jasper Gillis reenact Edgar Allen Poe’s famous short story The Cask of Amontillado. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Sarah Carter and Jasper Gillis reenact Edgar Allen Poe’s famous short story The Cask of Amontillado. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Sarah Carter and Jasper Gillis reenact Edgar Allen Poe’s famous short story The Cask of Amontillado. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Sarah Carter and Jasper Gillis reenact Edgar Allen Poe’s famous short story The Cask of Amontillado. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Logan Hendry plays Edgar Allen Poe in Peter Skene Ogden’s production of Poe: Dreams of Madness. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Logan Hendry plays Edgar Allen Poe in Peter Skene Ogden’s production of Poe: Dreams of Madness. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Sarah Carter plays the role of the Raven in Poe: Dreams of Madness. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Sarah Carter plays the role of the Raven in Poe: Dreams of Madness. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Logan Hendry rehearses his lines for Poe: Dreams of Madness. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Logan Hendry rehearses his lines for Poe: Dreams of Madness. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Logan Hendry’s Edgar Allen Poecalls out into the darkness to Sarah Carter’s knife-wielding Raven. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Logan Hendry’s Edgar Allen Poecalls out into the darkness to Sarah Carter’s knife-wielding Raven. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Logan Hendry’s Edgar Allen Poecalls out into the darkness to Sarah Carter’s knife-wielding Raven during a rehearsal of Poe: Dreams of Madness. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Logan Hendry’s Edgar Allen Poecalls out into the darkness to Sarah Carter’s knife-wielding Raven during a rehearsal of Poe: Dreams of Madness. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Sarah Carter and Jasper Gillis reenact Edgar Allen Poe’s famous short story The Cask of Amontillado. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Sarah Carter and Jasper Gillis reenact Edgar Allen Poe’s famous short story The Cask of Amontillado. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The show must go on for the drama students of Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School as they prepare to bring the community Poe: Dreams of Madness.

The show is to be held in the new venue of the South Cariboo Theatre and streamed online only, but students are still looking forward to bringing this dark and moody production to the community. PSO drama teacher Vincent Collins said while they’d like to have a live audience, current health restrictions make that impossible.

“I think for many of us this whole year has just thrown everything up in the air, but I’m always eager to take on a new challenge and figure it out,” Collins said, adding people will be able to watch the show and donate to the drama program virtually.

In fact, Collins said this virtual stream might help attendance. In the past, if weather conditions were unfavourable, fewer people have come out, he said.

Collins said they’re in the process of setting up a camera to film his students’ performances but added this is as all-new for him as it is the community. Overall, rehearsals are going well though they still have a lot to do in their last week or so. Collins said that both he and his students aim to create the most meaningful production they can under the circumstances.

READ MORE: Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School to stage Rumors

Poe: Dreams of Madness is an award-winning play that came out a few years ago that takes some of Edgar Allen Poe’s best stories and reworks them into a coherent narrative. Collins said the essential idea is that Poe is dreaming and as the night of dreams go on they become more confusing, scary and dark. Ultimately, he has to escape the dream and figure out what it all means.

“Obviously Edgar Allen Poe writes a lot of stories about death and despair and it almost seems rather fitting, given the year we’re having with the pandemic, that this is the first year we’re not doing a comedy,” Collins said. “We’re trying something different. Maybe this town will love it or maybe this town will go ‘bring back the comedy next year’.”

So far Collins said his students have loved the production and found ways to make it fun for one another and their teacher. Collins joked he knows teens love talking about “sex, drugs, rock and roll and death” and that this play has a lot of death in it.

There are 18 students taking to the stage, Collins said, mostly from Grade 11 and 12 due to the cohort system but he also has two Grade 10 students.

One of the students looking forward to performing is Trystin Tallent, a Grade 12 student who said that Poe: Dreams of Madness will be his last high school production. Previously he’s been in Rumours and Ms. Bennet’s Christmas Party. He got into drama, he said, thanks to his mom, who told him he’s like an actor. Tallent said ever since he’s given acting a shot, he’s loved it and doesn’t plan on ever giving up on it.

“At first (for this show) I was a little bit stressed because we had a shorter rehearsal period but seeing it now, I think it’s going to go really well because the cast we have is working really hard. I think they’re all going to do amazing,” Tallent said, adding that they began rehearsing in late October.

Tallent enjoys the dark scenery and subject matter of the production and said it has a very ‘emo’ feel. Tallent plays both an old man and a hooded figure during the show.

Maryanna Elliot, one of the Grade 10 students in the production, said she absolutely loves drama class for all the people who are in it. Elliot said she’s found being a part of her first production to be awesome and enjoys getting to have fun with other people while acting.

Elliot describes this play as a weird one, confiding she doesn’t always quite understand what’s going on in it. Despite that, she said it’s really cool and has enjoyed learning how to perform in it in her roles as a police officer and violet guest, the latter of which requires her to rap.

“It’s cool because you can just be really weird in this class and there’s no judgment because there’s always someone a little weirder than you,” Elliot said. “I think everyone is enjoying the production and having lots of fun.”

Poe: Dreams of Madness opens on Jan. 19 and runs until Jan. 23 in the evenings. Collins encourages everyone to watch it online, noting that information on where to do so will be available on PSO’s website and social media.

“We feel very blessed that we get to do this because the Performing Arts Society has put their future productions on hold and we’re only able to do this because of how things have been set up with the school with the cohort system and the policies put in place,” Collin said. “Some of these kids have been waiting a long time to get to be on stage.”

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Syrian Civil war explored at Parkside Gallery

Just Posted

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Another 84 COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths in Interior Health

All four deaths came from care homes

The cast of Poe: Dreams of Madness are looking to bring a darker and more serious play to 100 Mile House, albeit virtually this year. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
The Poe must go on: PSO to perform virtual show

Students rehearsing for Poe: Dreams of Madness

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Cariboo Memorial Hospital by Interior Health. IH said Wednesday afternoon four staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Cariboo Memorial Hospital by Interior Health

Four staff members have tested positive for COVID-19

“It has been covered for too long,” Tl’etinqox Chief Joe Alphonse said of the totem pole which was unveiled Tuesday, Jan. 13. (Cecil Grinder photo)
18-foot totem pole finds home in First Nations community west of Williams Lake

Totem pole recently raised at Tl’etinqox

Dave Skoda serves some soup at New Wine Deliverance and Healing Fellowship’s new soup kitchen, open Wednesday’s from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile soup kitchen offers meals, fellowship

The soup’s on at the New Wine Deliverance and Healing Fellowship.

COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, up to Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. records 519 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

360 people in hospital, 76 in critical care units

Chief of Defence Staff Jonathan Vance responds to a question during a news conference Friday, June 26, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Proud Boys confrontation was wake-up call about military racism, hate: Defence chief

The military has established new rules around hateful misconduct over the past year

A nurse prepares to give the first COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed in Edmonton on Dec. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Experts say stretching out time between COVID-19 vaccine doses in Alberta reasonable

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine’s label says doses should be given 21 days apart and Moderna’s calls for a 28-day gap

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Interior Health officially declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Creekside Landing in Vernon on Jan. 3, which was followed by the first death from the virus 10 days later. (Kaigo photo)
COVID death at North Okanagan care home

First death recorded from coronavirus at Creekside Landing

Health-care workers wait in line at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Socializing after the vaccine: Experts say shot won’t offer ‘free pass’ right away

Expect mask mandates, limits on gatherings, and physical distancing to continue at least through part of 2021

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Dix ‘very disappointed’ some Vancouver-area doctors jumped the queue for 2nd vaccine dose

Health officials say it is just a small number of doctors

Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld (bottom right) lights a cigarette during a public school board meeting held via Zoom on Jan. 12. He was also seen drinking from a wine glass before his video feed cut out. (Screenshot)
Controversial Chilliwack trustee causes stir online after sleeping, smoking during Zoom meeting

Chilliwack school board also asked Barry Neufeld to resign due to controversial Facebook post

Dave and Skye Hamming of Tazo Farms are pictured inside their barn, with roughly 110 cattle behind them. A recently installed DeLeval milking robot, pictured in the background, allows them to do more, with fewer hands. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Supply management key to survival of B.C. dairy industry, says Okanagan farmer

Automation, robotic milking; family farms continue to adapt to keep up with the changing times

Most Read