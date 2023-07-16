"My kids love it," said McCausland. "I actually have an outdoor movie theatre for my kids so we can watch movies outside and enjoy it, so I decided to bring it to the community" (Contributed to Black Press-- Brittany McCausland)

Super Mario Bros Movie coming to Centennial Park

This free movie night is open for the entire public to attend Saturday, July 22

“Let’s-a go!”

Get your popcorn and picnic blankets ready, the 2023 Super Mario Bros Movie is coming to Centennial Park this month.

Brittany McCausland, a realtor for RE/MAX 100, is organizing a family movie night in Centennial park on Saturday, July 22. She is hoping that the community takes advantage of the hot summer weather to enjoy this free community event. She said she was inspired by a similar tradition she does with her children and wanted to share that experience with the community.

“I decided to bring it to the community just because they have been so supportive and wonderful as I ventured into my career in real estate, so I thought I would give back to the community in that sense,” said McCausland.

Hotdogs, popcorn, cotton candy, and drinks will all be available to attendees by donation, with a limit of one hot dog per guest. The first round of refreshments will start at approximately 8:30 p.m. with the movie set to start around 9:15 p.m.

McCausland is hosting the event on her own and is taking donations as a part of the B.C. Miracle Homes Property Program. For any transaction she completes in her work, a portion goes towards the BC Childrens Hospital. She says if the event has a good outcome, she would be interested in regularly holding movie nights.

“We have so many families here, and family is big to me, it’s just a huge part of who I am, and I thought, why not try to intermingle everything,” she said.

Anyone interested in attending the event can drop off nonperishable food items or donations at the 100 Mile House Remax 100 office. All food donations will go towards the 100 Mile Foodbank Society, and money donations will go towards sponsoring B.C. Children’s Hospital.

For more information about the event, contact McCausland at 778-444-9008 or brittanym@remax100.ca.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

 

Make it comfy! Grab your favourite snack and most comfortable chair while host Brittany McCausland sets up the big screen or everyone to enjoy. (Contributed to Black Press--by Brittany McCausland)

Come join in for the family fun and watch the 2023 Super Mario Bros movie on July 22. (Contributed to Black Press--by Brittany McCausland)

Promotional image for "The Super Mario Bros Movie" shows Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and other major characters. (Photo courtesy Universal Studios)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
The story behind Barbenheimer, the summer’s most online movie showdown

Just Posted

Reader Wayne Van Tamelen captured this shot of the Bella Coola Hill with a drone during a work trip from the Cariboo into the Bella Coola Valley in the summer of 2020. (Wayne Van Tamelen file photo)
Highway 20, Bella Coola hill closed due to Young Creek wildfire

An air tanker flies toward the Anahim Peak wildfire Saturday, July 15. (Janet Carley photo)
Cariboo Fire Centre wildfire update for July 17, 2023

Aerial view of Young Creek fire as seen July 15, 45 km west of Anahim Lake. (BCWS photo)
UPDATE: Highway 20 closed due to wildfire 19 km west of Anahim Lake to Firvale

An air tanker flies toward the Anahim Peak wildfire Saturday, July 15. (Janet Carley photo)
Anahim Peak fire in West Chilcotin threatens nearby ranches