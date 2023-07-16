Super Mario Bros Movie coming to Centennial Park

“Let’s-a go!”

Get your popcorn and picnic blankets ready, the 2023 Super Mario Bros Movie is coming to Centennial Park this month.

Brittany McCausland, a realtor for RE/MAX 100, is organizing a family movie night in Centennial park on Saturday, July 22. She is hoping that the community takes advantage of the hot summer weather to enjoy this free community event. She said she was inspired by a similar tradition she does with her children and wanted to share that experience with the community.

“I decided to bring it to the community just because they have been so supportive and wonderful as I ventured into my career in real estate, so I thought I would give back to the community in that sense,” said McCausland.

Hotdogs, popcorn, cotton candy, and drinks will all be available to attendees by donation, with a limit of one hot dog per guest. The first round of refreshments will start at approximately 8:30 p.m. with the movie set to start around 9:15 p.m.

McCausland is hosting the event on her own and is taking donations as a part of the B.C. Miracle Homes Property Program. For any transaction she completes in her work, a portion goes towards the BC Childrens Hospital. She says if the event has a good outcome, she would be interested in regularly holding movie nights.

“We have so many families here, and family is big to me, it’s just a huge part of who I am, and I thought, why not try to intermingle everything,” she said.

Anyone interested in attending the event can drop off nonperishable food items or donations at the 100 Mile House Remax 100 office. All food donations will go towards the 100 Mile Foodbank Society, and money donations will go towards sponsoring B.C. Children’s Hospital.

For more information about the event, contact McCausland at 778-444-9008 or brittanym@remax100.ca.

