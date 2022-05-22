Sunday jam a social affair

Scott Campbell, left sings while Rose Wall plays guitar. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Demian Pettman plays the chaon. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Rose Wall plays the flute. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Scott Campbell plays guitar. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Members of the 108 Community Jam are happy to play with other musicians again.

About five people showed up Sunday, May 8 for the music circle, which is held at the 108 Mile Community Hall every second week from 2-4 p.m. After briefly milling about, they gathered in a circle and got down to business. Someone suggested a song and they all joined in with their instruments, or vocals.

For a $3 drop-in, people can bring a song of any type of music, and the musicians mentioned that in the past, they have even played bluegrass and Irish jigs. Last Sunday, the group included a flute, guitar and bass guitar, but there has also been an accordion, fiddle, and banjo at past sessions.

“It’s a great way to meet people, a great excuse for socializing,” said Demian Pettman, one of the organizers. “It also helps develop music practice. You get better when you’re having fun with people.”

The group has been playing together live since the fall, although they have only recently allowed people to come watch again.

Pettman, who plays a cajon and an autoharp, said she was introduced to music jams when she was living on the Coast, and decided to start one in 108 Mile Ranch because she “just really missed that sense of community music-making. The important thing is supporting each other and being inclusive.” Most of the group jams quite regularly, she said.

Scott Campbell, who has been playing guitar for about 40 years, said at the jam you can “improve with others and play live.”

“Forty years and I still haven’t got it down,” he laughed. “Never stop learning in this. That’s for sure.”

Anyone who “feels comfortable and wants to play with other people” can come and share music, emphasizing that it is not only open to a certain level of musician, Pettman said. Others said they are looking for younger people too, joking that they only knew old songs.

Pettman added that although some people get together with the goal of performing, it’s “more about meeting people and playing with different people.”

While the group enjoys playing together for fun, the members are also interested in performing at different venues, such as community events.

They will show off their skills later this month at the 108 Fair on May 28. The fair will be centred around the 108 Mile Community Hall, and feature open houses at the fire department, Mile 108 Elementary and the South Cariboo Regional Airport from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Pettman added she would also love to do a community music night at the 108 Community Hall.

For more info, call 250-706-9358 or email 108printman@gmail.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House