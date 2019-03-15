St. Patrick’s Day events in the South Cariboo

St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner and a few locations around the South Cariboo are looking to celebrate with a Guinness, a tin whistle and a bodhrán (hopefully).

Okay, more likely it will be green beer and everyone misspelling Paddy’s good old name as Patty.

Lone Butte

The Lone Butte Community Hall will be hosting a St. Paddy’s Day dance on March 16.

“We had a few people asking when we were going to have a dance, so we decided we’d pick a celebration date and organize a dance and St. Patrick’s was the next holiday coming up,” says Mary Carter, one of the organizers.

The doors open at 7:30 p.m. and will go on until midnight. The event is adults only and tickets can be purchased at Exeter Sporting Goods, Donex and the Lone Butte Store for $15.

There will also be a 50/50 draw and a midnight snack to help those who may have a little too much green beer a little respite to sober up.

The Lone Butte Fire Department will also be providing a Safe Ride Home program.

Dutch Courage, a brother duo who live in the area, will be providing music.

“We’re hoping it does okay. We’re trying to raise some money to put some kids programming at the hall,” said Carter.

100 Mile House

The Royal Canadian Legion will also be celebrating the patron saint of Ireland on March 16 with a dinner and dance.

The dinner is a BBQ steak dinner and will be at 6:30 p.m.

Unlike the Lone Butte event, entertainment will be provided by DJs.

Tickets are available at the Legion with two options – $25 for dinner and the dance or $10 just to dance.

The dance starts at 8 p.m. and also goes on until midnight.

Forest Grove

The Forest Grove Royal Legion will be having a party of their own, with local band Class Mates playing Irish music for dancing from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m.

“It’s a little bit still in the works,” said Wendy Clark, the branch’s president and events coordinator. “I’m sure we will figure out something to do. We’ll probably do some spot dances. “

She also added the chef has decided to do a roast beef dinner, but there isn’t a price yet. However, the Legion will be open from 4 to 7 p.m. for anybody looking for some food.

Kids under 19 are also welcome to join the fun but will be asked to leave at 10 p.m.

“We always try to make it a family fun night, a night that family can get out together and have a good time until they have to get the wee ones home,” said Clark.

The Legion asks for a $10 donation request at the door.

Previous story
Lori Loughlin loses starring roles on B.C.-based Hallmark Channel films

Just Posted

South Cariboo SAR manager optimistic despite absence of provincial funding announcement

‘Many, many teams are under the gun for finances’

100 Mile’s PSO walks away with winning record in Indoor Girls’ Soccer tournament

They won six games and lost three in a tournament with Hope Secondary and Seabird Island

District of 100 Mile Council adopts the 2019 Financial Plan

Council passes motion for electric charging stations participation

Suspected car thieves captured walking down B.C. highway

Three individuals from Williams Lake in custody after Gustafson’s Kia break in and theft

CRD warns residents to prepare for spring snowmelt

‘It’s important that residents take steps now to be prepared’

Mass shootings at New Zealand mosques kill 49; 1 man charged

One man was arrested and charged with murder in what appeared to be a carefully planned racist attack

Facebook, other tech companies scramble to remove New Zealand shooting video

The attacks killed 49 people at Christchurch mosques

30 dead Canada geese found floating in B.C. ditch

Conservation officers are investigating after the birds were spotted in Pitt Meadows

Victoria woman charged after dog dies in her hot car

Boston terrier died while left in vehicle for seven hours in 30 degree weather

Statistics Canada reports manufacturing sales up 1.0 per cent in January

Sales were up in 15 of 21 industries

Ethiopian Airlines says analysis of flight recorders begins

The crash killed all 157 on board, including 18 Canadians

Facebook launches AI to find and remove ‘revenge porn’

The company’s new machine learning tool is designed to find and flag the pictures automatically

World Sleep Day: UBC team examines link between sleep and illness

Vancouver Coastal Health says 40% of Canadians will suffer from a sleep disorder in their lifetime

Book returned to B.C. library 42 years overdue

If it weren’t for the library’s $10 cap, the person would have owed $4599 in overdue fines

Most Read