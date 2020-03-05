South Cariboo youth address societal issues through art

‘We are impressed with the issues that they were communicating’

Youth in the South Cariboo debuted “thought-provoking” art at the Raven Youth Centre art show on Feb. 28.

“We are very pleased with the turnout and the art. It was really great to see what the youth came up for and we are impressed with the issues that they were communicating,” said Emma Cockram, a youth support worker and art show curator.

The theme revolved around racism, culture and the community but also incorporated other issues the youth felt needed to be communicated. In total, 47 pieces of art were submitted as a way of trying to combat stereotypes, stigmas and overall racism. Cockram said there was a lot of feedback from those who attended the show.

“The art was very meaningful and thought-provoking,” said Cockram. “We have a lot of talented youth in our community. “The show itself turned out great, it was nice that it was so well attended and that everyone was really engaging with the art.”

Cockram said approximately 60 people came out to support the art show.

“It was great to have the community come out and support the youth. Ryan Dugaro, Neil Pinkett and Sie Douglas-Fish all gave great speeches during the show,” said Cockram. “We are interested in doing other programs and events with community groups focused on youth in 100 Mile in our space.”

Grade 12 digital artist, Sie Douglas-Fish won first place for her piece titled Angels on the Sideline. Sie Douglas-Fish’s statement said she wanted to challenge the question, what is beauty? Most of her artwork doesn’t include clothing as a way to symbolize the vulnerability and purest form of people. The artwork was of a woman with the skin condition vitiligo, wild curly hair which may be mistaken in society as impure.

“Cultural differences dictate how we perceive beauty in humans, especially race,” Douglas-Fish’s statement says. “We are all built of the same particles and stardust inside, and each and every one of those pieces is beautiful.”

Katharina Wetzig, a Grade 9 student came second for her piece titled Roses.

“I made this watercolour piece to give someone awareness to the struggle that people have with themselves,” Wetzig’s statement read. “Many are wanting to make oneself beautiful by meeting social standards and expectations, that they end up hiding behind a mask of what society sees as pretty.”

Third place went to Grade 10 student Aly Price for her piece titled Hand in Hand.

“Depression and anxiety tend to go hand in hand, but who says they want to?” she wrote on her statement. “This piece is showing the two trying to separate.”

Cockram said the show was funded through Province’s Multiculturalism Grant Program.

