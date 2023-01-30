South Cariboo students get lesson in music-making

Musician Norman Foote performs a song written by the students of Mile 108 Elementary’s Grade 3-4 class. Foote visited several schools in the South Cariboo last week to teach students how to write music. See story, photos A9. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Mile 108 Elementary’s Grade 2-3 class sing a song with Norman Foote. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Mile 108 Elementary students Paisley McCallum (left) Charlotte Geddert and Emma Rusaw enthusiastically sing the lyrics to a song written by their class with the help of Norman Foote. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Rather than sing during his classes’ performance with Norman Foote, Leelan Davies decided to dance to the music. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Norman Foote sings with Mile 108 Elementary’s Grade 3-4 class. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Every student at Mile 108 Elementary School got the chance to write a song with Norman Foote and performed with him during a concert Thursday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Every student at Mile 108 Elementary School got the chance to write a song with Norman Foote and performed with him during a concert Thursday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Mile 108 Elementary School’s Grade 7 class sings their self-written song ‘Banana’ with Norman Foote. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Mile 108 Elementary’s K-1 and Grade 1-2 class perform a song with Norman Foote. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Norman Foote said he loves working with children to write songs, noting it’s a great way to get to know them. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Every student at Mile 108 Elementary School got the chance to write a song with Norman Foote and performed with him during a concert Thursday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Norman Foote said he loves working with children to write songs, noting it’s a great way to get to know them. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Norman Foote said he loves working with children to write songs, noting it’s a great way to get to know them. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Norman Foote visited several South Cariboo schools last week to write music with their students, including Mile 108 Elementary School. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Norman Foote enjoys including puppetry when working with children. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

South Cariboo school children got a little help writing songs last week from Juno award-winning musician Norman Foote.

The North Vancouver-based children’s folk musician visited several schools last week including 100 Mile Elementary School, Forest Grove Elementary School and Mile 108 Elementary. Foote said he enjoys coming to the Cariboo to make music with the children.

“I get so many people asking me to come to schools and I find it fun. Elementary schools are great because they just have such a positive attitude and good energy,” Foote said.

Foote said he previously went to schools and performed his own songs but a decade ago started offering his songwriting program. He finds this kind of collaboration rewarding because it allows him to learn more about the children and the area they live in.

He starts his visits by having the students come up with a name for their song. The students will then suggest lyrics and ideas while Foote finds a melody and helps them create a complete song.

“You have to have the sensibility for it. People think it might be easier to work with kids, but it’s not,” Foote said. “You have to be able to have a conversation with them and be somebody they want to listen to.”

Mile 108 student Wyatt Payette said his Grade 7 class’ song, Banana, was the best.

“It was about a simple man wanting to buy his favorite food, a banana,” Wyatt said. “I don’t think we’ve ever written songs since fourth grade. It was really fun, actually.”

At Mile 108, Foote and the students performed a mini-concert for staff and parents. Using humour and charm, he coaxed them into singing their songs. The topics ranged from dogs to world peace.

“I thought it was great. The kids were enthusiastic, they listened and they participated,” Foote said. “I hope the songs will live on because people recorded them on their phones and they have the lyrics.”

108 Mile Principal Mark Doolan said he was impressed by the creativity the students displayed in writing their songs.

“He spent two really fun-filled days with the kids and every student in the school got a chance to work with him and I saw nothing but smiles and that’s what it’s about,” Doolan said. “Singing is good for the soul and the whole business of school is giving kids opportunities and this was a wonderful opportunity.”



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House