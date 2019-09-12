Auditions for The Little Mermaid are on Sept. 29. File photo.

Singing sea-life coming to 100 Mile House

Performing Arts Society starts rehearsals for The Little Mermaid

For the first time in seven years, the 100 Mile House Performing Arts Society is putting on a musical and they’re looking for local talent to star in the show.

It’s the third time at the helm for director Nicole Weir who’s been with the society for about 10 years.

“It was time. We haven’t done a musical for seven years and we needed to do one. It needed to happen.”

It’s taken so many years because it’s a huge undertaking and time commitment and it takes a wonderful team which they now have, says Weir.

“It just honestly takes someone who has vision and wants to make it happen.”

This musical of choice is The Little Mermaid.

“When I was scanning through scripts, it was the first one that, like, I started to see things everywhere,” she says. “The Little Mermaid has wonderful characters, a fantastic story. It’s happy. It’s colourful. It has a nice range of age groups. So, it’s not all kids, it’s not all adults. We can incorporate a lot of different community members in that and the songs are amazing.”

They’ve chosen Disney’s Broadway version of the story which has all the songs that are in the movie and then a whole bunch more that were written for Broadway, according to Weir.

Auditions are on Sunday, Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Parkside Art Gallery.

“We’re looking for people who can sing and perform and are willing to have fun and be creative,” says Weir. “People are going to think that we’re looking for a lot of kids, there’s actually not that many roles for kids, so we do need a lot of youth and adults.”

Not everyone has to be a spectacular singer as there are a lot of character roles, so people can sing character which will make it a little bit easier but singing and a willingness to play are definitely super important, according to Weir, who says she’s looking forward to all of it.

“The hair, the costumes, the songs, staging it. Ya, it’s gonna be amazing.”

Rehearsals will start in early October with the performance around the end of February the beginning of March. Initially, rehearsals will be about twice a week, ramping up to three to five times a week.

“I would just like to encourage people that if they’ve been thinking that they want to do it to just come out and try and don’t worry about being nervous or scared, it’s really just about having fun.”

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Indigenous, two-spirit couple from Alberta wins Amazing Race Canada

Just Posted

Singing sea-life coming to 100 Mile House

Performing Arts Society starts rehearsals for The Little Mermaid

Walking together for a cause: Parkinson SuperWalk sets record participation

More than 50 people attended the walk this year and raised over $2,000 for the cause

RCMP warn drivers not to pass stopped school buses

‘This is everyone’s responsibility’

BC Wildfire Service plans to conduct burns in the South Cariboo

Burns to take place near Bridge Lakes Ice Caves and Nolan Creek

Second bus route between Kamloops and Prince George denied

New route would have ‘adverse effect’ on existing operator

VIDEO: B.C. farm rents out goats to mow lawns

‘These guys get in places that machines can’t’: farm proprietor Sonya Steiner

Another $5 jump in airport fee to fly out of B.C. at YVR

Airlines will start charging the new rate on Dec. 12 for travel Jan. 1, 2020 onward

Cow was struck and killed by lightning, Quesnel farmer says

The cow was killed Aug. 23 during a “horrific hailstorm” south of Quesnel

127 workers out of job after Kelowna Tolko mill shuts down ‘indeterminately’

Poor market conditions have caused the operation to shut down for an ‘indeterminate’ period of time

Vancouver police officer charged after hitting suspect on bike

The charge relates to a pursuit that took place on Sept. 12, 2018

As three leaders prepare to debate, Trudeau accused of ducking record

Liberal leader to be absent from first debate, hosted by the Maclean’s and CityTV, in Toronto

Former B.C. cop who lost his leg in collision running against Elizabeth May

Ron Broda is running in the Saanich-Gulf Islands riding for the People’s Party of Canada

Does prayer have a place in the B.C. Legislature?

Study reviews 873 prayers from past 16 years for content, inclusivity

Chilliwack homeowners get rainbow driveway after city rejects Pride crosswalk

Dismayed by council decision they decide to display symbol of LGBTQ2 acceptance and diversity

Most Read