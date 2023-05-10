Showcase Gallery supports 100 Mile Hospice this month

‘The Stars and the Moon’ by Kathy Crawshay. A sign by Susan Kruse made specially for this month’s Showcase Gallery. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Susan Kruse has donated several card versions of her paintings to the 100 Mile Hospice Society art sale fundraiser at the Showcase Gallery. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) ‘Day Lily Delight’ by Susan Kruse. ‘Autumn Beauty’ by Susan Kruse. ‘Cold Hands, Warm Heart’ by Kathy Crawshay. ‘Hanging Out’ by Kathy Crawshay.

This month the Cariboo Artist Guild has dedicated the Showcase Gallery to the 100 Mile District Hospice Palliative Care Society.

Longtime South Cariboo artists Susan Kruse and Kathy Crawshay have combined their talents to put together a show and sale for the society. Everything on display this month is for sale, with all proceeds going towards 100 Mile Hospice.

“Kathy and I both feel that a hospice house in any community is very important to everybody who lives there,” Kruse said. “One day you may need the hospice house, or friends and family members will. I have had two family members over the years, my dad and brother, who needed to spend time in hospice.”

The people who work at hospice facilities are great, Kruse said. They give both the people dealing with illness and their family comfort during the final moments of a loved one’s life.

As May is also Hospice Awareness Month, Kruse said it just made sense to her and Crawshay to support the organization with their art.

Kruse has brought her signature wildlife and landscape paintings, all based on photographs she has taken over the years. She said they’re a mix of acrylic and watercolour pieces.

She has also brought several cards that feature prints of her works for those not able to spend hundreds of dollars on a single painting. Those interested can buy five cards for $20, which is a discount from their usual rate.

Crawshay, meanwhile, contributed her beautiful and colourful watercolour paintings. Based on Cariboo and Yukon landscapes, the paintings often feature children playing in front of mountain and lake backdrops.

“We have dropped the price on our paintings, because if we sell through an art gallery there’s a commission but there isn’t from this show,” Kruse said. “Kathy made a little sign so that if people feel they want to pay more than the price they’ve listed they certainly could.”

Everyone who buys a painting will receive a tax receipt from the hospice society, Kruse said. Those looking to buy one of the paintings can reach out to Kruse or Crawshay at 250-644-2883 and 250-395-3725 respectively.

“We live in a community that is fortunate to have a hospice society, and people really need to support that,” Kruse said. “It’s extremely important for communities to have a hospice. Kathy and I said this show is not about us, it’s about the hospice society.”



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter/p>

100 Mile House