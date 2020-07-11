A collection of paintings featuring horses by Sheryl Fremlin on display now at the South Cariboo Business Centre. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Sheryl Fremlin celebrating her love for horses this month

‘I really hope they enjoy it and feel some sense of joy’

A new month brings a new set of horse-themed art to the South Cariboo Business Centre’s Showcase Gallery with the works of Sheryl Fremlin.

Maintained by the South Cariboo Artist’s Guild the exhibit gives artists a chance to show off their artwork for a month in 100 Mile House. While this was put on hold during the COVID-19 shutdown, it’s since started back up in full swing.

Fremlin is a veteran artist who has been painting steadily since 1985 and draws much of her artistic inspiration from her 30 years of living and working at the Flying U Ranch. Many of her paintings depict the landscapes of the Cariboo, horses and the cowboy lifestyle, which remain her favourite subjects.

She first began painting with watercolours when she was introduced to Margaret Callahan by her mother in law. While she has since passed away, Fremlin said she was a very accomplished watercolour artist in her own right and when Fremlin crossed Green Lake to paint with her, Callahan showed her the basics of the craft. After watching and listening to her, Fremlin said she found she had a knack for it and began to more aggressively pursue her burgeoning art.

Over the next 35 years up to the present day, Fremlin has learned from many artists and taken over 50 painting workshops to expand her skillset. She also attained signature status in the Canadian Society of Painters and Watercolours in 2001.

As time went on she began working more with pastel, oil and acrylic paints but watercolour still remains her favourite medium to work in. Fremlin said this is due to the illumination the paints create on a paper service and the bleed effect she can create with them.

“I love the washes and wet washes because of the excitement of the colours blending together on their own, that I find very fun,” Fremlin said. “I like being able to control it somewhat, as much as you can, I enjoy manipulating the paint and trying to get some depth in the painting.”

This newest exhibit she has put together is called For My Love of Horses and as the name implies is almost exclusively made up of her paintings of horses. She also enjoys playing with light and darkness in her work and hopes that enjoyment is shared by those who view them.

“I really hope they enjoy it and feel some sense of joy from looking at it. We live in such a beautiful world, in the Cariboo particularly and this (exhibit) shows my love of the Cariboo and the ranching community,” Fremlin said.

Art is a window into the soul in Fremlin’s opinion and she hopes that people will appreciate that when viewing her art. Art is also a great way to keep the mind active while having a fun cathartic experience and she said if anyone is looking to try their hand at painting, watercolour is a great place to start.

“It can give you a lifetime of joy and challenges,” Fremlin concluded with a laugh.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and Entertainment

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Rest Area by Sheryl Fremlin. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Sheryl Fremlin poses with her body of work called For My Love of Horses on Display now at the South Cariboo Business Centre. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Sheryl Fremlin poses with her body of work called For My Love of Horses on Display now at the South Cariboo Business Centre. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Previous story
FreshAirCinema brings drive-in to 100 Mile House and Lone Butte this weekend

Just Posted

Sheryl Fremlin celebrating her love for horses this month

‘I really hope they enjoy it and feel some sense of joy’

One year after mill closures 100 Mile House still strong say local leaders

‘One thing this community is very good at is we’re very resilient’

Cedar Ave by hospital closed due to sinkhole

The hole is deep, at least 15 to 20 feet, and running water can be heard from it

Interior Health issues warning of increased overdose activity in Williams Lake area

H has released a number of safety tips and how to respond to an overdose should one occur

Williams Lake RCMP seek assistance locating missing youth

Angel Emile has not been seen since Monday, July 7

B.C. sees 25 new COVID-19 cases, community exposure tracked

One death, outbreaks remain in two long-term care facilities

BREAKING: Amber Alert for two Quebec girls cancelled after bodies found

Romy Carpentier, 6, Norah Carpentier, 11, and their father, Martin Carpentier, missing since Wednesday

B.C. man prepares to be first to receive double-hand transplant in Canada

After the surgery, transplant patients face a long recovery

Grocers appear before MPs to explain decision to cut pandemic pay

Executives from three of Canada’s largest grocery chains have defended their decision to end temporary wage increases

Bringing support to Indigenous students and communities, while fulfilling a dream

Mitacs is a nonprofit organization that operates research and training programs

Northern B.C. First Nations call for reversal of grizzly bear hunting ban

Growing grizzly populations have led to fewer ungulates and increased fear of attacks says Chad Day

RCMP ‘disappointed’ by talk that race a factor in quiet Rideau Hall arrest

Corey Hurren, who is from Manitoba, is facing 22 charges

NHL’s Canadian hubs offer little economic benefit, but morale boost is valuable: experts

Games are slated to start Aug. 1 with six Canadian teams qualifying for the 24-team resumption of play

‘Made in the Cowichan Valley’ coming to a wine bottle near you

Cowichan Valley has the honour of being the first sub-GI outside of the Okanagan

Most Read