The cast of “Schitt’s Creek” pose for a photo after winning the Award for Best Comedy Series at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

The cast of “Schitt’s Creek” pose for a photo after winning the Award for Best Comedy Series at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

‘Schitt’s Creek’ scores 5 Golden Globe nominations, including best comedy

The series, which aired on CBC and Pop TV, ended its sixth and final season last April

Could there be another “Schitt’s” sweep?

After winning in all seven major Emmy Awards comedy categories last fall, Canadian sitcom “Schitt’s Creek” has landed five Golden Globe nominations, including best TV musical or comedy series.

As with the Emmys, all four leads of the Ontario-shot show have also snagged acting nominations at the Golden Globes.

Toronto-born Catherine O’Hara is up for her starring role as matriarch Moira Rose, alongside series co-creator Eugene Levy of Hamilton, who plays her husband, Johnny.

Also nominated is Toronto-raised series co-creator and showrunner Daniel Levy for his supporting acting role as their son, alongside Ottawa-born Annie Murphy as their daughter.

“What a way to wake up!” Daniel and Eugene Levy said in a joint statement Wednesday morning, after actors Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson announced the nominations in a livestream put on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

“We are so proud of the entire cast and crew of ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ and we are thrilled to celebrate the end of this series with the show’s first Golden Globe nominations.”

A “Schitt’s Creek” representative said no one from the cast was available for an interview Wednesday.

The series, which aired on CBC and Pop TV, ended its sixth and final season last April.

It became a pop-culture phenomenon with its look at a family who lost their fortune and had to live in a motel in a small town.

“Schitt’s Creek” has some stiff competition for best TV musical or comedy series at the Golden Globes: “Emily in Paris,” “The Flight Attendant,” “The Great” and “Ted Lasso.”

Other Canadian Emmy nominees this year include New Brunswick-born Donald Sutherland for playing the powerful father of Nicole Kidman’s character in the HBO miniseries “The Undoing.” Kidman and star Hugh Grant are also nominated for their roles in the psychological thriller, which is also up for best television limited series or motion picture made for television.

Sutherland is nominated in the same category as Daniel Levy: best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television.

“I’m thrilled. Just thrilled. For all of us, dear Nicole and Hugh,” Sutherland, who was unavailable for an interview, said in a statement.

“I loved doing ‘The Undoing’ with them under the eye of Susanne Bier. She was terrific and the character written by David E. Kelley was a joy to play.”

David Fincher’s Netflix film “Mank” has a leading six nominations for the 78th Golden Globe Awards. “The Crown” topped all television series with six nominations.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host the awards ceremony, which might be held virtually, on Feb. 28.

Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Entertainment

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
$500,000 more funds available to struggling B.C. musicians amid COVID pandemic

Just Posted

Emergency worker Tyler Morgan administers a COVID-19 test at Juneau International Airport on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (Ben Hohenstatt / Juneau Empire)
No deaths for 2nd day in a row as Interior Health records 63 new COVID-19 cases

There are currently 49 people in the hospital with 20 in critical care

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
100 Mile RCMP respond to 78 calls for service from Jan. 27 to Feb. 2

Calls range from well-being checks to impaired driving and break and enter.

The Nuxalk Nation held its first COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Jan. 19. (Bella Coola Valley-Nuxalk Nation Coordinated Information Bulletin Facebook photo)
Nuxalk Nation calls out B.C. health officials after vaccines withdrawn from community

Health authority board chair issues apology

Sabrina Ede is the Free Press’ new multi-media marketing consultant. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Sabrina Ede is the 100 Mile Free Press’ new multi-media marketing representative. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
New multi-media marketing consultant joins Free Press

Sabrina Ede is looking forward to forging bonds with the business community.

Serina Kary and Tristine Jones load up a car with food from the 100 Mile House Foodbank Society. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Food Bank provides drive-through service

The 100 Mile Food Bank has launched a drive-through hamper distribution program.

A nurse draws Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe for a clinic for people 75 years old and up on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Brattleboro, Vt. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
16 more deaths, 414 more positive COVID-19 tests in B.C.

Maple Ridge school’s UK variant exposure confirmed

Desmond was found guilty of tax evasion after she challenged racial segregation at the Roseland Theatre in New Glasgow on Nov. 8, 1946. She was given a posthumous apology by Nova Scotia in 2010.
Nova Scotia symbolically repays Viola Desmond’s $26 fine from 1946 theatre protest

An official cheque for the original $26 fine will be displayed at the Nova Scotia legislature

(Black Press Media files)
2 men charged in home invasion that left elderly Vancouver woman dead

Usha Singh, 78, was attacked after she opened her door to two men posing as police officers

Contract driller Ray Rosenberg, 35, was killed and two other workers were injured in the mudslide that is being investigated by RCMP and the BC Coroners Service. The two injured workers were treated in hospital and released. KTW
Outpouring of support for family of man killed in mudslide at New Afton mine near Kamloops

Contract driller Ray Rosenberg, 35, was killed and two other workers were injured in a mud rush on Feb. 2.

The cast of “Schitt’s Creek” pose for a photo after winning the Award for Best Comedy Series at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
‘Schitt’s Creek’ scores 5 Golden Globe nominations, including best comedy

The series, which aired on CBC and Pop TV, ended its sixth and final season last April

A Vancouver company has plans to build a manufacturing facility in the Lower Mainland that will rapidly develop vaccines and medicine and aid in the domestic fight against future pandemics. (Contributed)
New Lower Mainland facility will be able to produce 240 million vaccine doses per year

Vancouver’s Precision NanoSystems received a $25.1-million contribution from the feds Tuesday

Businesses continue to struggle under COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings. (B.C. government)
B.C. offers $7,500 grants for small business online sales help

Applications open for $12 million COVID-19 relief fund

Mounties in Burnaby are investigating a hit-and-run after a pedestrian was struck early Monday morning. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)
Pedestrian lay unconscious in ditch for half-hour after being struck by car: RCMP

The injured victim of only got the help he needed after regaining consciousness and calling 911

(Black Press Media files)
Elderly Vancouver woman dies after assault at home by men dressed as cops; 2 suspects arrested

Both men were arrested in East Vancouver

Most Read