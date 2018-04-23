Royal baby: It’s a boy for Kate and William

The Duchess of Cambridge has given birth to her third child, a boy weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces.

FILE - In this Thursday, March 22, 2018 file photo, Britain’s Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge visit Sports Aid at the Copperbox Arena in London. Kensington Palace says Prince William’s wife, the Duchess of Cambridge has entered a London hospital to give birth to the couple’s third child. The former Kate Middleton traveled by car on Monday morning, April 23, 2018 to the private Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in central London. The palace says she was in “the early stages of labor.” (Chris Jackson/Pool via AP, File)

For Kate, the wait is over. The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth Monday to a healthy baby boy — a third child for Kate and Prince William and fifth in line to the British throne.

The couple’s Kensington Palace office announced news of the birth about five hours after the 36-year-old duchess and her husband travelled by car from their Kensington Palace home to the private Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in central London.

The palace said the baby prince was born at 11:01 a.m. (1001 GMT; 6:01 a.m. EDT) and weighed in at eight pounds, seven ounces (3.8 kilograms). Prince William was in attendance, and the palace said mother and child were both doing well.

“The queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news,” the palace said in a statement.

In a mix of tradition and modernity, the news was announced by the palace on Twitter — and will also be posted on an easel in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace.

The baby is a younger brother to 4-year-old Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who turns 3 next week. Both were born at the same hospital, as were William and his younger brother Prince Harry.

The baby’s name, which has been subject to a flurry of bets, hasn’t been announced. Arthur and James are among bookmakers’ favourites for the new prince, whose full title will be His Royal Highness, Prince (Name) of Cambridge.

Monday is St. George’s Day, England’s national day, but the baby is unlikely to be given the name since his older brother already has it.

The new arrival is Queen Elizabeth II’s sixth great-grandchild and bumps Prince Harry to sixth place in the line of succession. He’s fifth in line, after grandfather Prince Charles, father Prince William and the two older siblings.

The 36-year-old duchess, formerly Kate Middleton, carried out her last official engagement on March 22 before going on maternity leave.

As in her previous pregnancies, Kate suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe form of morning sickness. Officials announced both her previous pregnancies before the traditional 12-week mark because she was too unwell to attend public engagements.

The birth was overseen by a team of doctors including consultant obstetrician Guy Thorpe-Beeston and consultant gynecologist Alan Farthing — who were also called in for the births of George and Charlotte — as well as the hospital’s midwives.

Television crews, journalists and royal fans had set up camp outside the hospital for the “royal baby watch” since early April in anticipation of the arrival.

John Loughrey, a veteran royal-watcher who has been camped outside the hospital for two weeks, said the baby would be “very good for our country and of course Her Majesty the queen.”

“I’m so pleased it’s St. George’s Day,” he said before the birth was announced. “St. George himself would be very pleased if the baby’s born today.”

Related: Prince William and Kate expecting third child

Related: Mission Hill Winery visit engages Prince William and Kate

Sylvia Hui And Jill Lawless, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Town Crier Tony Appleton announces that the Duchess of Cambridge has given birth to a baby boy outside the Lindo wing at St Mary’s Hospital in London London, Monday, April 23, 2018. Kensington Palace says the Duchess of Cambridge has given birth to her third child, a boy weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces (3.8 kilograms). (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Previous story
Austin Powers ‘Mini-Me’, Verne Troyer, dies at 49

Just Posted

Theft at Mt. Timothy latest challenge for local ski hill

Society president Mike Kidston still hoping local politicians will support referendum on funding

Age-Friendly Society hosting stress and anxiety presentation in 100 Mile House

Psychologist Kristin Buhr will be teaching strategies to deal with stress and anxiety

A decrease in locally written letters to the editor is significant

The weekly editorial for the 100 Mile Free Press

A case for the Penguins

A weekly sports column by the 100 Mile Free Press

Festival of the Arts to start April 23

“People should expect to hear a lot of young talent”

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Van hits multiple pedestrians in Toronto

Police are not saying what is the extent of injuries yet

B.C. farmland values grew at slower rate in 2017: report

Vancouver Island saw the highest growth in the province

Turbulent times for outgoing B.C. Lieutenant Governor

Judith Guichon ends term today, returns to Nicola Valley ranch

NHL playoffs weekly roundup

Maple Leafs look to stay alive tonight as they face elimination against Boston on home ice

Electric vehicles more affordable than you think: BC Hydro

Myths blocking road to electric vehicle adoption

Kinder Morgan bungled pipeline public relations: poll

The survey suggests 58 per cent of Canadians believe the company is to blame for poor perceptions

Plane makes a surprise landing on the Coquihalla

Social media was alive Sunday night with pictures from Coquihalla commuters.

Most Read

  • Royal baby: It’s a boy for Kate and William

    The Duchess of Cambridge has given birth to her third child, a boy weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces.