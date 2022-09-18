Rick Mercer arrives for the Toronto Film Critics’ Association Gala, in Toronto, Monday, March 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Rick Mercer wins the Leacock Medal for Humour for memoir ‘Talking to Canadians’

The book details Mercer’s rise to stardom

Political satirist and TV personality Rick Mercer has won the Stephen Leacock Memorial Medal for Humour.

The CBC star captured the $25,000 prize for his memoir “Talking to Canadians,” published by DoubleDay Canada.

The book charts the Newfoundland and Labrador native’s rise to TV stardom and details behind-the-scenes moments from small-screen hits including “Rick Mercer Report,” “This Hour Has 22 Minutes” and “Made in Canada.”

Mercer edged out fellow nominee and CBC star Mark Critch, who was up for his memoir “An Embarrassment of Critch’s,” published by Viking Canada and the inspiration for CBC’s “Son of a Critch.”

Saskatchewan writer Dawn Dumont was also up for her novel “The Prairie Chicken Dance Tour,” published by Freehand Books, about an unlikely group of Indigenous dancers who embark on a tour of Europe.

As runners-up, Critch and Dumont each win $4,000.

The winner was announced Saturday at a 75th anniversary gala dinner at the Leacock Museum in Orillia, Ont. Because the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted previous events, the bash also celebrated the winners and runners-up of 2020 and 2021.

The Canadian Press

AwardsEntertainment

