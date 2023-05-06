Public invited to Eclectica Choir’s spring concert

The Eclectica Choir has over 40 members this year and is always looking to add more voice to their chorus. (Photo submitted)

The Eclectica Choir is returning to Martin Exeter Hall this month for its annual spring concert.

On May 13 the choir will be holding its first solo concert in three years. Margot Shaw, one of the choir’s musical directors, said they’re excited to be returning to the 100 Mile House stage.

“During our first term (this winter) we didn’t have any public performances but this spring we dipped our toes in. We went to the Parade of Choirs up in Williams Lake, performed at the 100 Mile Festival of Arts last week and so this show will be our solo return to the stage,” Shaw said. “It will be Eclectica Choir and friends, so members of the choir will be doing solos and duets as well as songs being conducted by three different conductors. We are just living up to our name.”

Admission to the concert is by donation, Shaw said, with all proceeds to be split between the 100 Mile Hospital Auxiliary and the Millsite Lodge/Fischer Place Auxiliary. Doors to the hall open at 6:30 p.m. with the show beginning at 7 p.m. Shaw said it should run for about an hour-and-a-half.

Getting the chance to sing in Martin Exeter again is exciting for Shaw and the 40 other members of the choir. For some, it will be their first time.

“We are extremely excited about singing for the public and it’s just going to be a really good time,” Shaw said. “It’s such an amazing space to sing in and it’s a great cause.”

Shaw said this will also mark the end of their season until choir practice resumes in September. Some members of the choir will be performing with Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School’s band in June and will be singing “O Canada” at the 108 Mile Heritage Site’s Canada Day celebrations.



100 Mile House